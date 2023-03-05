Tejashwi Yadav refutes allegations of 'attacks' on Bihar workers in Tamil Nadu

By Online Desk

PATNA: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday refuted that workers from Bihar are facing attacks from local people in Tamil Nadu. He said that if there were any such "attacks," as some sections claimed, the state governments of Bihar and Tamil Nadu will act immediately.

Tejashwi pointed out that the Bihar government has deployed a team to Tamil Nadu to take stock in the wake of social media rumours about the plight of migrant workers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu.

It may be recalled that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin already had a telephonic conversation with his counterpart Nitish Kumar and assured him that migrant workers are safe in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi urged the Centre to step in and take action against those circulating disinformation on social media.

"Can you see any concern from the Centre in this matter?," he questioned as he urged the Centre to step in and take action against those spreading rumours.

Tejashwi had come under attack from BJP for attending Stalin's birthday when workers from the state are allegedly facing "attacks" in Tamil Nadu.

PATNA: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday refuted that workers from Bihar are facing attacks from local people in Tamil Nadu. He said that if there were any such "attacks," as some sections claimed, the state governments of Bihar and Tamil Nadu will act immediately. Tejashwi pointed out that the Bihar government has deployed a team to Tamil Nadu to take stock in the wake of social media rumours about the plight of migrant workers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu. It may be recalled that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin already had a telephonic conversation with his counterpart Nitish Kumar and assured him that migrant workers are safe in Tamil Nadu.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, Tejashwi urged the Centre to step in and take action against those circulating disinformation on social media. "Can you see any concern from the Centre in this matter?," he questioned as he urged the Centre to step in and take action against those spreading rumours. Tejashwi had come under attack from BJP for attending Stalin's birthday when workers from the state are allegedly facing "attacks" in Tamil Nadu.