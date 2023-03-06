Umesh Pal killing: Atiq’s sister accuses UP minister of plotting against gangster’s family

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Aisha Noori, the sister of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, on Monday accused UP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ of hatching a conspiracy against her family and getting them framed in the shootout case.

Aisha claimed that Nandi and his wife and Prayagraj Mayor Abhilasha Gupta plotted against her family as they both did not want Shaista Parveen, her sister-in-law and Atiq’s wife, to contest Mayor’s election in the upcoming civic polls. Significantly, Shaista Parveen, who is one of the accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, had joined Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in January this year and she was tipped to be the mayoral candidate of the party in UP civic polls.

Appearing before the media persons on Monday, the women in Atiq’s family, including his sister Aisha, sought security for themselves. They also sought UP CM Yogi Adityanath to save both Atiq Ahmad and his younger brother Ashraf who are among the eight named accused besides nine unidentified ones in the Umesh Pal murder case. While Atiq Ahmad is lodged in Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat, Ashraf is at the Bareilly district jail.

While interacting with media persons, Aisha claimed that she along with Ashraf’s wife were picked by the Special Task Force (STF), headed by IPS officer Amitabh Yash, immediately after Umesh Pal’s killing on February 24. She claimed that they were tortured by the police in detention, adding, "The cops were repeatedly saying that they would kill both my brothers after taking them out of jail."

Atiq's sister also accused the STF chief of taking advantage of the statement made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the state assembly. Notably, Yogi had said that the killers of Umesh Pal would be "reduced to dust" following a confrontation with SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Wondering how a woman like her sister-in-law Shaista Parveen could be involved in such a conspiracy, Aisha said that since she (Shaista) joined the BSP and got involved in campaigning among Dalits, both Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and his wife Abilasha started getting unnerved. Atiq’s sister also claimed that Nandi had taken a debt of Rs 5 crore from her brother Atiq Ahmad and had not returned so far and hatched the conspiracy against her family.

Meanwhile, the Prayagraj district administration on Monday sealed the premises of the Muslim Boarding House of Allahabad University, where the plot for Umesh Pal's murder was allegedly hatched. Notably, Sadaqat, the main conspirator of the Umesh Pal killing, used to stay in this hostel. Sadaqat, who is now in police custody, used to state in room number 36. All 110 rooms of the Muslim boarding house were sealed by the authorities.

