Teach a lesson to land mafia: UP CM Yogi tells officials

CM issued the warning against laxity and negligence at any level in resolving the issues related to land grabbing and other criminal offences.

Published: 07th March 2023 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Amid the ongoing crack down on the Umesh Pal’s assailants, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, directed the respective district administrations and police authorities cross the state to teach such a lesson to land mafia that they could not muster courage to have an evil eye on anyone’s land.

However, while cautioning the authorities to act only within the ambit of the law, the CM issued the warning against laxity and negligence at any level in resolving the issues related to land grabbing and other criminal offences.

While listening to the people assembled in large number at his Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath Muthh, CM Yogi assured the people that all the problems they were facing would be resolved within time.

As per the sources, around 500 people had thronged the Gorakshnath temple with their problems majority of which were related to land dispute and grabbing. In cases of mutual land dispute, he directed officers to make efforts for reconciliation between the aggrieved parties and if the issue was not settled,
follow the legal path.

On complaints related to revenue department, the CM directed the officers to
expedite the disposal of land measurement and revenue related matters in tehsils.
"Where ever necessary, the police force should also be taken along", he said.
He directed the officers towards quality solution of problems in police stations and
tehsils.

