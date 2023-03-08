24-year-old NRI from Canada killed in brawl in Punjab's Anandpur Sahib

By PTI

RUPNAGAR: A 24-year-old NRI from Canada was killed in a brawl during the Hola Mohalla festival at Anandpur Sahib here, police said on Wednesday.

Pardeep Singh, a native of village Gazikot in Gurdaspur district, was visiting Anandpur Sahib.

On Monday, Singh had a fight with Niranjan Singh, a resident of Nurpurbedi in Rupnagar, over some issue.

However, ANI quoting family members of the victim, reported that "he saw a few hooligans playing 'inappropriate songs' in a car in full public view. He tried to reason out with them. But they attacked him and he died on the spot."

Singh sustained serious injuries in the clash and later died.

The accused Niranjan also sustained injuries and was undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, the police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni said Singh had come to India in February from Canada. Singh had a permanent residency in Canada. Soni said further investigation into the matter was underway.

A case under sections of 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

(With inputs from ANI)

