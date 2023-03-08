Home Nation

24-year-old NRI from Canada killed in brawl in Punjab's Anandpur Sahib

The NRI saw a few hooligans playing "inappropriate songs" in a car in full public view. He tried to reason out with them but was attacked and killed, ANI reports.

Published: 08th March 2023 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

dead body child death murder corpse

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By PTI

RUPNAGAR: A 24-year-old NRI from Canada was killed in a brawl during the Hola Mohalla festival at Anandpur Sahib here, police said on Wednesday.

Pardeep Singh, a native of village Gazikot in Gurdaspur district, was visiting Anandpur Sahib.

On Monday, Singh had a fight with Niranjan Singh, a resident of Nurpurbedi in Rupnagar, over some issue. 

However, ANI quoting family members of the victim, reported that "he saw a few hooligans playing 'inappropriate songs' in a car in full public view. He tried to reason out with them. But they attacked him and he died on the spot."

Singh sustained serious injuries in the clash and later died.

The accused Niranjan also sustained injuries and was undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, the police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni said Singh had come to India in February from Canada. Singh had a permanent residency in Canada. Soni said further investigation into the matter was underway.

A case under sections of 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

(With inputs from ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Anandpur Sahib Canadian NRI murdered
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp