Maharashtra: With an eye on next year's elections, Fadnavis' budget intends to 'please all' 

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MAHARASHTRA: Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday laid emphasis on infrastructure creation as he presented the annual budget, which was intended to please all, in the State Assembly.

With the general election and elections for the state assembly due next year, there were announcements in the budget aimed to make the farmers, govt employees and Asha workers happy by increasing their salaries and financial aid.

Deputy chief minister who also holds the finance portfolio, Fadnavis said that to boost the state government's share of gross domestic product (GDP) from 14.2 percent to 20 percent, the government has decided to lay emphasis on infrastructure creation so as to ensure comprehensive development of the state.

India is moving towards a 5 trillion dollar economy and Maharashtra has decided to contribute its share of 1 trillion dollars, he noted in his budget speech.

The revenue deficit of the state has been pegged at Rs 16,112 crores while the fiscal deficit is Rs 95,500.80 crores.

Even as he read out his budget speech using the digital technology --tab, Fadnavis quoted verses of medieval saints including Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar.

Fadnavis announced the ‘Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi’ to supplement the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Samman Nidhi Yojana, conceived by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with grants from the State.

“Maharashtra government will provide an additional amount of Rs 6000 along with Rs 6000 per farmer per year from the central government. In this way, an amount of Rs 12,000 will be deposited in the farmer's account every year. This will benefit around 1.15 crore families. We have earmarked Rs 6900 crore for this ambitious scheme,” Devendra Fadnavis said.

He added, there is a provision to pay two per cent of the insurance premium by the farmer in the Pradhan Mantri Crop Insurance Scheme of 2016 by the Central Government.

“However, the insurance premium for their share will be paid by the state government itself. Farmers no longer need to bear this burden. Farmers can register on the Pradhan Mantri Crop Insurance Yojana portal by paying a nominal fee of Re 1. We have provided Rs 3312 crore for this scheme,” he added.

“Under Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Shetkari Karjmukti Yojana, farmers who regularly repay short-term crop loans have been given an incentive of up to Rs. 50,000, which was announced in the last two budgets, but not distributed. Under this scheme, an amount of Rs 4683 crores has been directly disbursed to the bank accounts of 12.84 lakhs eligible account holders by the end of February 15, 2023,” he informed.

Fadnavis further announced that it has been proposed to give pipeline connections to 17,72,000 families under Jal Jeevan Mission which will cost Rs. 20,000 crores to the state exchequer.

“A new scheme called Lek Ladki will be launched for the empowerment of girls. For yellow and orange ration card holders, a subsidy of Rs. 5,000 will be given after the birth of a girl child. Further, Rs. 4,000 would be extended to the child in class I, Rs. 6,000 in class VI and Rs. 8,000 in class XI. Once the girl completes the age of 18, a cash amount of Rs. 75,000 will be given to her.

Fadnavis further said that women can henceforth enjoy a 50 percent discount on ticket fares in State Transport Corporation buses.

Moreover, he announced an increase in the salary of Asha Pravartaka from Rs. 3,500 to Rs 5000 while the promoter will get Rs. 4,700 as honorarium plus an additional Rs. 1,500 each.

There are about 81,000 Asha volunteers and 3,500 group promoters working in the State.

Further, Fadnavis said the Anganwadi workers' honorarium will be hiked from Rs 8,325 to Rs 10,000. Similarly, the honorarium for mini anganwadi workers will go up from Rs. 5,975 to Rs. 7,200 and anganwadi helpers will get Rs 5,500 instead of Rs. 4,425 per month.

After the setback in recent MLC elections, the state government announced raising the honorarium of primary and higher primary education sevaks from Rs. 6,000 to Rs. 16,000, that of secondary education sevaks from Rs. 8,000 to Rs.18,000, and that of higher secondary education sevaks from Rs. 9,000 to Rs.20,000.

