India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report

Elaborating on the reason behind the high import the report attributes India’s tensions with Pakistan and China as the reasons largely driving its demand for arms imports.

Published: 14th March 2023 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Arunachal Border, Tawang sector, Indo China Border, India, China, China Border, Arunachal Pradesh, India China Border, Sino India

Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s dependence on imported arms and equipment continues as the country tops arms importers. A report released by Sweden-based Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) found that India was on top among the five largest arms importers during  2018–22 and it was followed by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Australia and China. 

“The top five arms importers—India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Australia and China— received 36 per cent of total global arms imports in the period,” the report said SIPRI, which is an independent international institute dedicated to research into conflict, armaments, arms control and disarmament, has identified 167 states as importers of major arms in 2018–22.

Elaborating on the reason behind the high import the report attributes India’s tensions with Pakistan and China as the reasons largely driving its demand for arms imports. “With 11 per cent share of total global arms imports, India was the world’s biggest importer of major arms in 2018–22, a position it has held for the period 1993–2022.” the report said. 

“It retained this position even though its arms imports dropped by 11 per cent between 2013–17 and 2018–22,” the report added.

“The decrease can be attributed to several factors including India’s slow and complex arms procurement process, efforts to diversify its arms suppliers, and attempts to replace imports with major arms that are designed and produced domestically,” the report said. Russia continues to be the largest arms supplier to India followed by France and the US is in the third position.

However, the report says that the share of Russian arms supplies to India is decreasing, says the report. “Russia was the largest supplier of arms to India in both 2013–17 and 2018–22, but its share of total Indian arms imports fell from 64 per cent to 45 per cent.” Russia’s position as India’s main arms supplier is under pressure due to strong competition from other supplier states, increased Indian arms production and since 2022, the above-mentioned constraints on Russia’s arms exports related to its invasion of Ukraine, the SIPRI report said.

Building up defence

  •  With 11 per cent share in total global arms imports, India was the world’s biggest importer of major arms in 2018–22
  •  Russia was the largest supplier of arms to India in both 2013–17 and 2018–22, but its share of total Indian arms imports fell from 64 per cent to 45 per cent
  •  France accounted for 29 per cent of imports by India and the US 11 per cent
  •  The US, Russia, France, China and Germany are the five largest arms exporters
  •  India was the 3rd largest arms supplier to Myanmar after Russia and China accounting for 14 per cent of its imports
