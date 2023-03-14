Our engagement with China complex: MEA

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s engagement with China is complex, while Pakistan hasn’t shown any sincerity in delivering justice to the families of 26/11 terror attacks, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said in its annual report released on Monday.

The report says that India and China have agreed that a resolution of the final settlement of the boundary areas is an essential basis for the overall development of the bilateral relationship. “Starting April-May 2020, the Chinese side undertook several attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the western sector – which seriously disturbed peace and tranquillity,’’ the 345-page report, prepared by MEA’s policy planning division, states.

“These attempts are invariably met with an appropriate response from the Indian Armed Forces. Both have agreed to resolve the issues along the LAC through peaceful dialogue. Consequently, discussions have continued with China to achieve disengagement from all friction points and restore peace along India-China border areas,” it says.

“Since May 2020, there have been 11 meetings of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs. India attended the first in-person meeting of WMCC in Beijing last month. India and China also met diplomatically in G20, BRICS, SCO, UN,” the report adds.

On Pakistan, the report says the country has failed to deliver justice to the families of the Mumbai terror attacks. “Pakistan is yet to show sincerity in delivering justice to families of the 26/11 terror attacks. India has consistently stressed the need for Pakistan to take credible, irreversible and verifiable action to end cross-border terrorism,’’ it states.

NEW DELHI: India’s engagement with China is complex, while Pakistan hasn’t shown any sincerity in delivering justice to the families of 26/11 terror attacks, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said in its annual report released on Monday. The report says that India and China have agreed that a resolution of the final settlement of the boundary areas is an essential basis for the overall development of the bilateral relationship. “Starting April-May 2020, the Chinese side undertook several attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the western sector – which seriously disturbed peace and tranquillity,’’ the 345-page report, prepared by MEA’s policy planning division, states. “These attempts are invariably met with an appropriate response from the Indian Armed Forces. Both have agreed to resolve the issues along the LAC through peaceful dialogue. Consequently, discussions have continued with China to achieve disengagement from all friction points and restore peace along India-China border areas,” it says.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Since May 2020, there have been 11 meetings of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs. India attended the first in-person meeting of WMCC in Beijing last month. India and China also met diplomatically in G20, BRICS, SCO, UN,” the report adds. On Pakistan, the report says the country has failed to deliver justice to the families of the Mumbai terror attacks. “Pakistan is yet to show sincerity in delivering justice to families of the 26/11 terror attacks. India has consistently stressed the need for Pakistan to take credible, irreversible and verifiable action to end cross-border terrorism,’’ it states.