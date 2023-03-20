Home Nation

Co-operatives on organic farming will raise farmers’ income: Shah

Published: 20th March 2023 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the national-level cooperative societies, recently approved by the Union Cabinet for the promotion of organic products and exports, will help improve farmers’ income significantly in 10 years. 

Shah also pushed farmers to switch to natural farming, saying doing so would enhance their income and safeguard the environment from the harm that chemical fertilizers inflict on the land. The minister inaugurated the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) ‘Kisan Bhavan’ in Junagadh and laid the foundation stone for the Junagadh District Bank Headquarters.

In his address, Shah said the work begun by (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi will not only double but many times increase the income of every farmer in the next 10 years. He stated that Prime Minister Modi has made an important cabinet decision to establish three multi-state cooperative societies, two of which are extremely beneficial to the state’s farmers.

“Another cooperative group will assist the farmers in exporting their goods from any hamlet in the nation and act as an export house, transferring the profits right into the bank accounts of the farmers. I will meet with the heads of Gujarat’s district cooperative banks and APMCs to arrange their registration with cooperative societies,” Shah said. Shah also cautioned farmers not to use chemical urea. It has ruined farmland.

