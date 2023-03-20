India's museums, culture department offices face staff crunch

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Various cultural organisations, including national-level museums and affiliated offices under the Ministry of Culture, have been functioning with at least 38 per cent less staff. This includes Group A and B officers. More than 35 per cent of Group A posts are vacant in majority of the institutions, according to the ‘Demands for Grants (2023-24) of Ministry of Culture' report by the standing committee on transport, tourism and culture.

For instance, the total sanctioned strength of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is 9,262, but at least 3,449 posts are unfilled. The ASI has claimed that it has been taking various measures to fill the posts, including amendments to the recruitment rules.

According to officials, the ASI, which is responsible for the preservation and conservation of more than 3,600 heritage sites and properties, has submitted requisitions for filling up posts through Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

In the National Monument Authority (NMA), apart from vacant positions at different levels, five posts of Whole Time Members (WTMs) are yet to be filled. The NMA is entrusted with responsibility for the protection and preservation of monuments and sites. It is mandatory to seek a NOC from the NMA to carry out repair, construction or any development work in a 300-metre radius of a protected structure or site.

The standing committee has recommended that the ministry examine the impact of the high number of vacancies existing in all its organisations. The Parliamentary panel also asked the ministry to take urgent action to “ensure that adequate staff is recruited to enable these organizations to fulfil their mandate in letter and spirit.”

In its report, the Committee has noted initiatives being taken by organisations to bridge the gap between sanctioned strength and vacancies.

“The Committee takes special note of the fact that all five posts of Whole Time Members (WTMs) of NMA are vacant at present. It may be difficult for the NMA to work to its full potential without any in-position WTMs. The committee recommends that the appointment of the WTMs may be expedited so as to enable NMA to effectively work on the important functions under its purview. The Committee hopes that all concerned agencies including UPSC and SSC may ensure that the targeted recruitment schedule stays on track and the advertised vacancies get filled at the earliest,” the panel observed.

The report also underlined that existing of vacancies was the main agenda of senior officials' meeting, chaired by the secretary, culture and progress is reviewed periodically. Instructions have been issued to take necessary actions so that all roadblocks in respect of filling up vacant posts are cleared at the earliest, it also read. The ministry officials said that the bureaucratic process delays the recruitment and appointment of nominated members in agencies.

‘Ensure adequate staff is recruited’

The Parliamentary panel has also asked the ministry to take urgent action to “ensure that adequate staff is recruited to enable these organizations to fulfil their mandate in letter and spirit”.

