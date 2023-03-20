Home Nation

Porn film aired at Patna railway station, broadcast agency blacklisted

The film went on for three minutes before the RPF instructed the broadcast agency to cut the streaming. 

Published: 20th March 2023 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 03:50 PM

Porn film aired at Patna railway station, broadcast agency blacklisted

Patna railway station (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: A porn film aired at Patna railway station, instead of advertisements, created an air of discomfort for passengers waiting for trains, on Sunday morning. 

Once the officials were alerted of the relay, the RPF instructed Dutta Communication, the agency responsible for running advertisements on the screens, to stop the streaming of the clip. The film went on for three minutes, said sources.

Passengers on the platforms filed a complaint with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) at the railway junction over this mishap.

An FIR has been registered against Dutta Communication at the GRP police station in this connection. The agency has also been blacklisted by the Railways and a fine was slapped against it. 

Railway authorities have terminated the contract of the agency for the broadcast of porn, sources claimed. A senior railway cop said that stern action would be taken against the agency for the public display of porn clips under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act.
 

