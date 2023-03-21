Home Nation

Mumbai-bound Indigo flight diverted to Rangoon due to medical emergency 

This is the second incident of an IndiGo passenger falling sick mid-air on a flight and subsequently passing away.

Published: 21st March 2023 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

IndiGo flight

IndiGo Airlines. (Representational Image | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A city-bound IndiGo flight from Bangkok was diverted to Rangoon (Yangon) in Myanmar due to a medical emergency on-board on Sunday, the airline has said.

However, "on arrival", the passenger was declared dead by the "airport medical team", IndiGo said in a statement on Monday.

"IndiGo flight 6E-57, operating from Bangkok to Mumbai was diverted to Rangoon due to a medical emergency on board. Unfortunately, on arrival, the passenger was declared dead by the airport medical team," the airline said in a brief statement.

IndiGo, however, did not reveal other details.

This is the second incident of an IndiGo passenger falling sick mid-air on a flight and subsequently passing away.

Earlier on March 17, a Ranchi-Pune IndiGo flight was diverted to Nagpur airport after a passenger had a medical emergency.

The passenger was taken to a hospital on arrival where he was pronounced dead.

