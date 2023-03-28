As eight Navy veterans languish in solitary confinement in Doha, new Ambassador to Qatar faces uphill task

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Joint Secretary (Gulf), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Vipul, is to assume charge as the next Ambassador of Doha in April. His appointment has raised hopes of the families of the eight former naval veterans who have been under solitary confinement in Doha for the past eight months.

He will be replacing the current Ambassador, Dr Deepak Mittal, who returns to India in the end of March and joins the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The task that lies ahead of the new Ambassador is an uphill one as he has to work on the repatriation of the eight naval officers. The good part is that he has been privy to all that has happened as he has been handling the Gulf desk all this while.

Charges have been framed against the eight former naval officers – details of which are not known yet. Sources point out that the charges have been made individually and they will be tried in Qatari courts under Qatari law.

Family members of these veterans hope that since Vipul has been privy to all that has happened and has a sound understanding of what happened in Doha, he would be able to help in their repatriation.

They are also hoping that the Emir of Qatar grants these naval officers a pardon during the ongoing holy month of Ramadan.

Until then it is a long uncertain road that lies ahead.

