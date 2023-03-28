Centre can’t act against Adani, says Trinamool MP Mahua

By Express News Service

Continuing her attack on the BJP on Adani row, TMC MP Mahua Moitra took a jibe at the Finance Ministry on Monday for its reply in Rajya Sabha that no details regarding offshore shell companies owned by Indians are available. In a tweet, the TMC MP shared a photo of the proverbial ‘three wise monkeys’ “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” tagging FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Replying to a question by RS MP John Brittas, on the details of offshore shell companies whose Ultimate Beneficial Ownership are held by Indian, the ministry said “it is submitted that an offshore shell company is not defined in the Acts administered by the MoF. Data on offshore shell companies owned by Indian citizens is not available.”

Sharing the government’s reply, Moitra said in a tweet, “How can the govt take action against Adani? The Finance Ministry does not know the definition of shell firm! Written answer in Rajya Sabha says no clue… hence no action,” she said.

