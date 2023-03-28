Home Nation

Centre can’t act against Adani, says Trinamool MP Mahua

In a tweet, the TMC MP shared a photo of the proverbial ‘three wise monkeys’ “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” tagging FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Published: 28th March 2023 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

TMC MP Mahua Moitra

TMC MP Mahua Moitra (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Continuing her attack on the BJP on Adani row, TMC MP Mahua Moitra took a jibe at the Finance Ministry on Monday for its reply in Rajya Sabha that no details regarding offshore shell companies owned by Indians are available. In a tweet, the TMC MP shared a photo of the proverbial ‘three wise monkeys’ “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” tagging FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Replying to a question by RS MP John Brittas, on the details of offshore shell companies whose Ultimate Beneficial Ownership are held by Indian, the ministry said “it is submitted that an offshore shell company is not defined in the Acts administered by the MoF. Data on offshore shell companies owned by Indian citizens is not available.”

Sharing the government’s reply, Moitra said in a tweet, “How can the govt take action against Adani? The Finance Ministry does not know the definition of shell firm! Written answer in Rajya Sabha says no clue… hence no action,” she said.             

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahua Moitra Adani Group
India Matters
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | R Satish Babu)
INTERVIEW | Tamil Nadu budget lays foundation for inclusive growth, says Finance Minister PTR
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs
E Sreedharan (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kerala a glass house. Looks nice from outside, but nothing inside: E Sreedharan
What will Rahul Gandhi do next? (PTI)
Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp