Naga militants escape from jail after killing cop 

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Two militants escaped from a jail in Arunachal Pradesh by killing a security guard on duty. The escapees – Roksen Homcha Lowang from Changlang district and Tiptu Kitnya from adjoining Tirap district – are from the Niki Sumi faction of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang)/NSCN (K).

Lowang was serving jail term for the past few years in a murder case while Kitnya was an undertrial prisoner, lodged at the Khonsa Jail in Tirap for the past two years. Police spokesman Rohit Rajbir Singh told this newspaper the duo had snatched the service rifle of constable Wangnyam Bosai and fired at him from a close range before making good their escape. Bosai, who sustained grievous injuries, succumbed to his injuries on his way to the hospital.

GUWAHATI: Two militants escaped from a jail in Arunachal Pradesh by killing a security guard on duty. The escapees – Roksen Homcha Lowang from Changlang district and Tiptu Kitnya from adjoining Tirap district – are from the Niki Sumi faction of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang)/NSCN (K). Lowang was serving jail term for the past few years in a murder case while Kitnya was an undertrial prisoner, lodged at the Khonsa Jail in Tirap for the past two years. Police spokesman Rohit Rajbir Singh told this newspaper the duo had snatched the service rifle of constable Wangnyam Bosai and fired at him from a close range before making good their escape. Bosai, who sustained grievous injuries, succumbed to his injuries on his way to the hospital.