Home Nation

Rajasthan HC acquits all accused in deadly 2008 Jaipur blasts

Jaipur was rocked by a series of blasts on May 13, 2008 which left 71 people dead and 185 injured.

Published: 29th March 2023 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday acquitted all four accused in the 2008 serial Jaipur blast case which claimed 71 lives and left over 180 injured.

The accused were given capital punishment by a trial court in 2019 which was challenged in the high court.

The high court also lambasted the investigating agency for doing a shoddy and shabby investigation in connecting the chain of evidence.

Jaipur was rocked by a series of blasts on May 13, 2008 when bombs went off one after another at Manak Chawk Khanda, Chandpole Gate, Badi Chaupad, Chhoti Chaupad, Tripolia Gate, Johri Bazar and Sanganeri Gate.

The explosions in the evening left 71 people dead and 185 injured.

One live bomb was recovered near Ramchandra Temple which was defused by a bomb disposal squad.

In December 2019, a special court gave the death sentence to four men --Mohammad Saif, Mohammad Salman, Saifur and Mohammad Sarvar Azmi -- and acquitted another accused, Shahbaz Hussain.

While the state government challenged the acquittal of Shahbaz Hussain in the high court, the four awarded capital punishment filed an appeal against the trial court order.

The division bench of justices Pankaj Bhandari and Sameer Jain pronounced the judgment on Wednesday acquitting all four.

The court also affirmed the acquittal of the fifth man, Shahbaz Hussain, by the lower court in its order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2008 serial Jaipur blast case
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp