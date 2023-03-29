Rs 1.30 lakh cr water plans of states under Atal Mission get approval

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) 2.0, the ministry of housing and urban affairs has so far approved State Water Action Plans for 6,527 projects costing Rs 1,29,636 crore. Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, state minister in the ministry of housing and urban affairs, Kaushal Kishore, said 148 lakh new tap connections and 33.42 lakh new sewer connections are planned to be provided through these projects.

The government aims to make selected 500 cities ‘water secure’ and provide functional water tap connections to all households under Amrut 2.0. Of the 6,527 projects approved so far by the ministry, Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) have been approved by states or Union territories for 2,058 projects worth Rs 36,481.47 crore, and notices inviting tender have been issued for 1,025 projects worth Rs 19,157.55 crore. The minister’s reply further stated that works have been awarded for 608 projects worth Rs 5,422.82 crore and 29 projects worth Rs 102.99 crore have been completed.

“Further, 8,435 million litres per day (MLD) water treatment plant capacity and 2,795 MLD sewage treatment plant capacity are proposed to be added/augmented. Further, 2,102 water bodies rejuvenation projects worth Rs 3,664 crore have also been approved under SWAPs & Special tranche of SWAP to give impetus to ‘Amrit Sarovar’ under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,” informed the minister.

The government is also promoting start-ups and entrepreneurs through Amrut 2.0. For this purpose, ‘India Water Pitch-Pilot Scale Start-up challenge’ was launched in March 2022, the minister said.

