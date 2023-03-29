Home Nation

Rs 1.30 lakh cr water plans of states under Atal Mission get approval

The minister’s reply further stated that  works have been awarded for 608 projects worth Rs 5,422.82 crore and 29 projects worth Rs 102.99 crore have been completed.

Published: 29th March 2023 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

drinking water

Image used for representative purposes only. (Express Illustration)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) 2.0, the ministry of housing and urban affairs has so far approved State Water Action Plans for 6,527 projects costing Rs 1,29,636 crore. Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, state minister in the ministry of housing and urban affairs, Kaushal Kishore, said 148 lakh new tap connections and 33.42 lakh new sewer connections are planned to be provided through these projects.

The government aims to make selected 500 cities ‘water secure’ and provide functional water tap connections to all households under Amrut 2.0. Of the 6,527 projects approved so far by the ministry, Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) have been approved by states or Union territories for 2,058 projects worth Rs 36,481.47 crore, and notices inviting tender have been issued for 1,025 projects worth Rs 19,157.55 crore. The minister’s reply further stated that  works have been awarded for 608 projects worth Rs 5,422.82 crore and 29 projects worth Rs 102.99 crore have been completed.

“Further, 8,435 million litres per day (MLD) water treatment plant capacity and 2,795 MLD sewage treatment plant capacity are proposed to be added/augmented. Further, 2,102 water bodies rejuvenation projects worth Rs 3,664 crore have also been approved under SWAPs & Special tranche of SWAP to give impetus to ‘Amrit Sarovar’ under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,” informed the minister.

The government is also promoting start-ups and entrepreneurs through Amrut 2.0. For this purpose, ‘India Water Pitch-Pilot Scale Start-up challenge’ was launched in March 2022, the minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Atal Mission
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp