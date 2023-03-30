Home Nation

High-intensity blast in J-K's Kathua, live grenade recovered; operations launched near India-Pak border

The explosion was heard within the limits of the Hiranagar police station near the international border in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, the official said.

Published: 30th March 2023 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Kathua_Blast_inspection

A live grenade was found during a search operation in Sanyal village near the International Border in the Kathua district, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Agencies

KATHUA/JAMMU: A search operation has been launched after a powerful blast occurred in Hiranagar near the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, creating a huge crater in the ground and triggering fear among the locals, officials said on Thursday.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Mukesh Singh told ANI that an explosion-like sound was heard near BPP Sanyal located along the International Border (IB) in Hiranagar in Kathua district in the late evening hours on Wednesday.

After receiving information about the blast, a police team led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kathua, Shivdeep Singh Jamwal rushed to the site and started a search operation.

A live grenade was recovered following a search of the area on Thursday morning, SSP Jamwal told PTI.

"Information was received about a powerful blast around 9.30 PM on Wednesday. We launched a search operation this morning... The bomb squad team has collected the samples and sent it for testing", the SSP said.

"One live grenade was seized around 6.30 am today. It points out that someone lobbed the grenade after detecting the presence of security forces",  the SSP added.

As the site of the blast is close to a police post, there is a possibility that the police post was the intended target. "It points out toward that. On Wednesday, our presence was more in this area, that is why they may have hurled a grenade and after that, they triggered an IED blast", the SSP said.

No injury has been reported so far. The official further said during the preliminary search it has observed that no movement of any article or human being has been found.

However, he ruled out any possibility of infiltration across the border. He also said that the forensic team has collected samples from the site.

Block Development Committee (BDC) chairman Ram Lal Kaliya, a resident of Saniyal village which is just 300 metres from the border post, said, "Around 9.30 pm on Wednesday we heard an explosion. I informed the post in-charge."

The blast site was located after one-and-half hours, he said, adding that a big crater was found in an agriculture field.

(With ANI/PTI inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Kathua Kathua Blast IED blast International Border Hiranagar
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp