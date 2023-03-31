Home Nation

1000 cities to be garbage-free by’24: Hardeep Singh Puri

Further, waste processing in India has gone up by over four times from 17 per cent in 2014 to 75 per cent today, added Puri.

Published: 31st March 2023 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)

Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday announced that 1,000 cities are targeted to become ‘3-star garbage free’ by October 2024. Speaking on the occasion of International Zero Waste Day 2023 in New Delhi, Puri highlighted the progress in the garbage-free city-star rating protocol, launched in January 2018 to encourage competition among urban local bodies (ULBs). He said the certification had increased exponentially since its inception. Interacting with the ‘Swachhta Doots’ (messenger of clean habits) from across the country, the minister congratulated them for being change-makers in their community.

The minister further informed that urban India has become Open Defecation Free (ODF), with all 4,715 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) completely ODF, 3,547 ULBs are ODF+ with the functional and hygienic community and public toilets and 1,191 ULBs are ODF++ with complete faecal sludge management.
Further, waste processing in India has gone up by over four times from 17 per cent in 2014 to 75 per cent today, added Puri.

“This has been aided through 100 per cent door-to-door waste collection in 97 per cent wards and source segregation of waste being practised by citizens across almost 90 per cent wards in all ULBs in the country,” he said.

The minister expressed confidence that the resolve and determination shown in achieving the targets of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) would be amplified manifold in the second phase of the mission --SBM-U 2.0--, where India aims to become a Garbage Free nation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International Zero Waste ODF Hardeep Singh Puri
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp