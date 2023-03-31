Gujarat HC sets aside CIC order to furnish information on Modi's degrees, fines Kejriwal

By Online Desk

The Gujarat High Court on Friday quashed and set aside the 2016 order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) directing the Gujarat government to provide "information regarding degrees in the name of Narendra Damodar Modi to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Live Law reports.

The Bench of Justice Biren Vaishnav allowed the appeal filed by Gujarat University challenging the CIC order on the ground that the same was passed without serving notice to it. It may be noted that the judgment in the matter was reserved on February 9 after hearing the concerned parties extensively, the legal website reported.

The bench also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 upon Arvind Kejriwal to be deposited with the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority within four weeks. The court also refused to grant a stay on the judgment.

According to Modi, he completed his graduation from Gujarat University in 1978 and post-graduation from Delhi University in 1983, Bar and Bench reported.

During the hearing held last month, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the University, had argued that while there is nothing to hide, the varsity could not be compelled to disclose the information, the report said.

