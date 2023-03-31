Home Nation

Gujarat HC sets aside CIC order to furnish information on Modi's degrees, fines Kejriwal

The bench also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 upon Arvind Kejriwal to be deposited with the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority within four weeks.

Published: 31st March 2023 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of the newly-constructed BJP Central Office (Ext.), in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The Gujarat High Court on Friday quashed and set aside the 2016 order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) directing the Gujarat government to provide "information regarding degrees in the name of Narendra Damodar Modi to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Live Law reports.

The Bench of Justice Biren Vaishnav allowed the appeal filed by Gujarat University challenging the CIC order on the ground that the same was passed without serving notice to it. It may be noted that the judgment in the matter was reserved on February 9  after hearing the concerned parties extensively, the legal website reported.

The bench also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 upon Arvind Kejriwal to be deposited with the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority within four weeks. The court also refused to grant a stay on the judgment. 

According to Modi, he completed his graduation from Gujarat University in 1978 and post-graduation from Delhi University in 1983, Bar and Bench reported.

During the hearing held last month, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the University, had argued that while there is nothing to hide, the varsity could not be compelled to disclose the information, the report said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Gujarat High court Arvind Kejriwal degrees
India Matters
Representational image.
Rohini theatre episode: Discrimination in, humanity out 
Image used for representational purpose only. purposes (Express Illustrations)
Woman gangraped, tortured for three days 
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: MK Stalin assures probe, action against wrongdoers
Hyderabad University (File | EPS)
Hyderabad University accused of casteist grading system in PhD admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp