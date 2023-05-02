Home Nation

Missionaries propagating their faith is not illegal: TN

This was in response to a PIL filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, which sought to declare fraudulent conversion and conversion violative of the fundamental rights of the Constitution.

Published: 02nd May 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

People offer prayers at Catholic Church. (EPS | Naveen Kumar)

Image used for representational purposes only(EPS | Naveen Kumar)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Tamil Nadu submitted an affidavit with the Supreme Court stating that there is nothing illegal in the acts of missionaries spreading Christianity unless they employ unlawful means to do so and it is against public order, morality and health. 

This was in response to a PIL filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, which sought to declare fraudulent conversion and conversion by intimidation, threat, deception and luring through gifts and monetary benefits violative of the fundamental rights of the Constitution. Upadhyay had also sought for directing the Centre and states to take stringent steps to fight fraudulent religious conversion.

The state government maintained there are no incidents of forceful conversion in the past few years, adding the Constitution of India does not give the fundamental right to any person to turn another man into one’s religion but it gives the right to a person to propagate, spread his religion peacefully and change their beliefs.

“The acts of missionaries spreading Christianity by itself cannot be seen as something against the law. But if their act of spreading their religion is against public order, morality and health and the other provisions of Part Ill of the Constitution it has to be viewed seriously. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, there have been no incidents of forceful conversion reported in the past many years,” the affidavit said. 

Maintaining a stand that “anti-conversion laws are prone to misuse against minorities,” the TN government said citizens should be allowed to freely choose their religion and it would not be appropriate if the government put spokes to their beliefs and privacy.

In the affidavit, the state has also denied Upadhyay’s claims regarding the death of minor girl Lavanya that she was allegedly forced to convert by the Christian institution where she was studying. “The CBI is still investigating and as per the investigation done by the state police, there is no concrete proof or clinching evidence that she died by suicide because of forced conversion, the affidavit said. Terming the plea as ‘politically motivated’, TN while urging to dismiss the plea, said the petitioner has abused particular religions and has sought orders in tune with his policies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court PIL
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp