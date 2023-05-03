Documentary on Modi: Delhi court issues summons to BBC on defamation case filed by BJP leader

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday issued summons to the BBC, Wikimedia Foundation and US-based Internet Archive on a defamation suit moved by BJP leader Binay Kumar Singh over the banned BBC documentary-India: The Modi Question- related to the 2002 Godhra riots which was critical to PM Narendra Modi who was the then Gujarat Chief Minister.

“Issue summons of the suit for settlement of issues to the defendant on filing of PF and E-mode returnable on next date of hearing. The defendant is directed to file his written statement within 30 days from the date of service of the summons,” said Additional District Judge Ruchika Singla.

Additional District Judge (ADJ) Ruchika Singla also issued summons to Wikimedia Foundation (which funds Wikipedia) and the US-based digital library called Internet Archive, Bar and Bench reports.

The suit, filed through advocate Mukesh Sharma, said that the BBC documentary has defamed organisations like the RSS, VHP and the BJP, the report said.

Kumar moved the Court stating that he is the state executive committee member of the Jharkhand BJP and an active volunteer of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

The Court was told that though the documentary has been banned by the India government, a Wikipedia page dedicated to the series provides links to watch it and that the content is still available on Internet Archive.

"This leads to a reasonable inference that all three defendants are acting in concert and mutually in order to tarnish the image of the country as well as of distinguished organizations such as the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)."

The plaintiff, therefore, prayed for an injunction against BBC, Wikimedia and Internet Archive to restrain them from publishing the documentary or any other material against the RSS and VHP .

Judge Singla will now deal with the case on May 11, Bar and Bench report added.



(With inputs from Jaison Wilson)

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday issued summons to the BBC, Wikimedia Foundation and US-based Internet Archive on a defamation suit moved by BJP leader Binay Kumar Singh over the banned BBC documentary-India: The Modi Question- related to the 2002 Godhra riots which was critical to PM Narendra Modi who was the then Gujarat Chief Minister. “Issue summons of the suit for settlement of issues to the defendant on filing of PF and E-mode returnable on next date of hearing. The defendant is directed to file his written statement within 30 days from the date of service of the summons,” said Additional District Judge Ruchika Singla. Additional District Judge (ADJ) Ruchika Singla also issued summons to Wikimedia Foundation (which funds Wikipedia) and the US-based digital library called Internet Archive, Bar and Bench reports.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The suit, filed through advocate Mukesh Sharma, said that the BBC documentary has defamed organisations like the RSS, VHP and the BJP, the report said. Kumar moved the Court stating that he is the state executive committee member of the Jharkhand BJP and an active volunteer of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The Court was told that though the documentary has been banned by the India government, a Wikipedia page dedicated to the series provides links to watch it and that the content is still available on Internet Archive. "This leads to a reasonable inference that all three defendants are acting in concert and mutually in order to tarnish the image of the country as well as of distinguished organizations such as the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)." The plaintiff, therefore, prayed for an injunction against BBC, Wikimedia and Internet Archive to restrain them from publishing the documentary or any other material against the RSS and VHP . Judge Singla will now deal with the case on May 11, Bar and Bench report added. (With inputs from Jaison Wilson)