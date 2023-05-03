Home Nation

Documentary on Modi: Delhi court issues summons to BBC on defamation case filed by BJP leader

The suit, filed through advocate Mukesh Sharma, said that the BBC documentary has defamed organisations like the RSS, VHP and the BJP, the report said.

Published: 03rd May 2023 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University, DU Students

Police personnel detain members of Bhim Army Student Federation for planning to screen the BBC documentary 'India: The Modi Question', outside Delhi University Arts Faculty on January 2023. (Pic| PTI)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi court on Wednesday issued summons to the BBC, Wikimedia Foundation and US-based Internet Archive on a defamation suit moved by BJP leader Binay Kumar Singh over the banned BBC documentary-India: The Modi Question- related to the 2002 Godhra riots which was critical to PM  Narendra Modi who was the then Gujarat Chief Minister.

“Issue summons of the suit for settlement of issues to the defendant on filing of PF and E-mode returnable on next date of hearing. The defendant is directed to file his written statement within 30 days from the date of service of the summons,” said Additional District Judge Ruchika Singla.

Additional District Judge (ADJ) Ruchika Singla also issued summons to Wikimedia Foundation (which funds Wikipedia) and the US-based digital library called Internet Archive, Bar and Bench reports.

The suit, filed through advocate Mukesh Sharma, said that the BBC documentary has defamed organisations like the RSS, VHP and the BJP, the report said.

Kumar moved the Court stating that he is the state executive committee member of the Jharkhand BJP and an active volunteer of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

The Court was told that though the documentary has been banned by the India government, a Wikipedia page dedicated to the series provides links to watch it and that the content is still available on Internet Archive.

"This leads to a reasonable inference that all three defendants are acting in concert and mutually in order to tarnish the image of the country as well as of distinguished organizations such as the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)."

The plaintiff, therefore, prayed for an injunction against BBC, Wikimedia and Internet Archive to restrain them from publishing the documentary or any other material against the RSS and VHP .

Judge Singla will now deal with the case on May 11, Bar and Bench report added.
 

(With inputs from Jaison Wilson)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Court BBC BJP documentary
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp