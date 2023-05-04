Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: 11 persons killed in SUV-truck collision

By PTI

BALOD: Eleven persons, including five women and two children, were killed when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Balod district, police said on Thursday.

The victims, natives of Soram-Bhatgaon village in Dhamtari district, were on their way to a wedding, police said, adding the accident took place near Jagtara village under Purur police station area on National Highway-30 on Wednesday night.

The victims were going to attend a wedding in Markatola village of Kanker district when their vehicle collided head-on with the truck, said Arun Kumar Sahu, Station House Officer of Purur police station.

While ten occupants of the Mahindra Bolero died on the spot, a child succumbed to injuries while being shifted to hospital, he said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he said, adding efforts are on to trace the truck driver who fled the scene leaving behind his vehicle.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has expressed grief over the incident

