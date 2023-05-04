IMD confirms first cyclone of 2023 in Bay of Bengal by May 10

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a week of uncertainty, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has today confirmed the cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal on May 6.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region on May 7 then it will likely concentrate into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal on May 8.

The IMD has warned the marine community, especially fisherfolk, small ship, boats and trawlers are advised not to venture into the Southeast Bay of Bengal on May 7 onwards as sea condition is likely to be rough over these areas. However, the current forecast is not identified its intensity, track and its landfall on Indian soil.

According to IMD’s observation that on May 7, squally weather will prevail around Andaman &Nicobar and its neighbouring region. The region will see rainfall with gusty winds of 50-60km per hour. On May 8, the cyclone would move towards the central Bay of Bengal, where its wind speed would increase up to 60-70 km per hour. Further, on May 9, if its strength grows, it would probably follow a track. However, as of now, there is no forecast of cyclone landfall on Indian land.

“The details of its path and intensification will be provided after the formation of low-pressure area and the system is under constant watch and being monitored regularly,” says Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department.

“This an initial warning for fisherfolks, shipping community, other important activities such oil exploration or deep sea mining,” he adds.

IMD had first observed on April 27 low-pressure area activity over the southeast Bay of Bengal. Since then, it has been regularly monitored. It announced its observation on April 28 and May 2.

India usually has two cyclone seasons – April to June and October to December. The month of May is considered the maximum cyclonic activity in a year.

