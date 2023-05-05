Home Nation

Cong slams Shah over 'BJP stands for promotion of all languages' remark

Shah, in an interview with The Hindu, said the BJP stands for the promotion of all Indian languages and the accusation that it promotes Hindi at the cost of regional languages is “politically motivate

Published: 05th May 2023 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

A file photo of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday hit out at Home Minister Amit Shah's reported remarks that the BJP stands for the promotion of all languages, alleging that the Modi government had spent Rs 640 crore to promote Sanskrit while just Rs 3 crore on promoting Kannada.

Shah, in an interview with The Hindu, said the BJP stands for the promotion of all Indian languages and the accusation that it promotes Hindi at the cost of regional languages is “politically motivated”.

Reacting to the remarks, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet, "The HM has claimed in an interview that the BJP stands for 'promotion' of all languages…Is that why the Modi Govt has spent Rs 640 cr to promote Sanskrit and JUST Rs 3 cr to support the promotion of Kannada, one of the six classical languages of the country?" Is that why the man who insulted the great Kuvempu, who penned the state anthem, was made Chairman of the textbook revision committee by "the 40% Commission Sarkara" in Karnataka, he asked.

"Is that why a tradition has begun with the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to do away with English names for laws and replace them with Hindi names?" Ramesh said.

"I could go on and on, Mr HM. But then you work for a man whose motto has been Asatyameva Jayate," the Congress leader said.

Dismissing the allegation that the BJP and the Union government were trying to impose Hindi in the southern State, Shah in the interview has said the Narendra Modi government had put in systems to conduct various recruitment tests in all languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress Amit Shah BJP kannada
India Matters
AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka may enter poll fray from Telangana
Centre takes charge of Manipur security by invoking Article 355
Haradanahalli, a small village in Hassan district, is where JDS supremo Deve Gowda started his political career | nagaraja gadekal
Karnataka Assembly elections: JDS may be losing  base in its bastion 
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp