Shortened lives: India's rising cases of student deaths

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India recorded 35 daily student suicides, especially during Covid as per the National Crime Record Bureau's 2021 report. Mental health issues among students remain highly stigmatized in the country, causing many to feel ashamed or embarrassed to seek help. The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated stress and anxiety levels among students due to disruptions to their education, isolation from peers, and uncertainty about the future

Grim Scenario

The Ministry of Education reported 33 student suicides in the Indian Institutes of Technology from 2018-2023, along with 61 additional suicides in the National Institutes of Technology and Indian Institutes of Management. Suicides increased by 4.5% in 2022, with approximately 35 student suicides daily. In 2021, 864 out of 10,732 suicides were attributed to exam failures, while nine Central University students ended their lives in 2023.

Why are Students Committing Suicide?

In 2021, out of 10,732 suicides, 864 were linked to exam failure, as per the Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India report. India's highly competitive education system, coupled with limited opportunities for higher education and employment, has resulted in a significant problem of student suicide. The issue is multifaceted, with factors such as parental expectations, financial constraints, bullying, relationship issues, and inadequate support systems contributing to the problem.

Are actual figures higher?

Although attempted suicide is no longer a punishable offense in India under the Mental Healthcare Act (2017), reported figures may not accurately reflect the actual number of suicide attempts. The classification of the cause of death as suicide or not may depend on the local police constable, as mentioned in Dr Soumitra Pathare's book "Life Interrupted: Understanding India's Suicide Crisis." Many students do not report suicide attempts due to guilt, shame, or fear of being mocked, and the actual number of suicide attempts or completed suicides is likely higher.

Mental Health Infrastructure Woes

India has a severe shortage of mental health professionals, with only one professional available for every 1,00,000 people. As a result, individuals in need of regular mental healthcare, including students, often have to rely on expensive private mental health professionals. In major cities, counselling or psychiatric consultations can cost up to L2,000-4,000 per hour, making it difficult for students with limited resources to access these services.

Solution?

To address student suicide rates in India, a comprehensive approach is needed, including education system reforms, enhanced mental health support, awareness campaigns, and increased opportunities for students to pursue non-academic interests. The UGC has introduced new regulations, and the Union Health Ministry has requested a short-term strategy from the IIT Council. The Centre has also issued operational guidelines for schools and higher education institutions to provide trained counsellors or psychologists on campus. However, there is still a long way to go.

— Text by Ketan Narottam Tanna

NEW DELHI: India recorded 35 daily student suicides, especially during Covid as per the National Crime Record Bureau's 2021 report. Mental health issues among students remain highly stigmatized in the country, causing many to feel ashamed or embarrassed to seek help. The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated stress and anxiety levels among students due to disruptions to their education, isolation from peers, and uncertainty about the future Grim Scenario The Ministry of Education reported 33 student suicides in the Indian Institutes of Technology from 2018-2023, along with 61 additional suicides in the National Institutes of Technology and Indian Institutes of Management. Suicides increased by 4.5% in 2022, with approximately 35 student suicides daily. In 2021, 864 out of 10,732 suicides were attributed to exam failures, while nine Central University students ended their lives in 2023.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Why are Students Committing Suicide? In 2021, out of 10,732 suicides, 864 were linked to exam failure, as per the Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India report. India's highly competitive education system, coupled with limited opportunities for higher education and employment, has resulted in a significant problem of student suicide. The issue is multifaceted, with factors such as parental expectations, financial constraints, bullying, relationship issues, and inadequate support systems contributing to the problem. Are actual figures higher? Although attempted suicide is no longer a punishable offense in India under the Mental Healthcare Act (2017), reported figures may not accurately reflect the actual number of suicide attempts. The classification of the cause of death as suicide or not may depend on the local police constable, as mentioned in Dr Soumitra Pathare's book "Life Interrupted: Understanding India's Suicide Crisis." Many students do not report suicide attempts due to guilt, shame, or fear of being mocked, and the actual number of suicide attempts or completed suicides is likely higher. Mental Health Infrastructure Woes India has a severe shortage of mental health professionals, with only one professional available for every 1,00,000 people. As a result, individuals in need of regular mental healthcare, including students, often have to rely on expensive private mental health professionals. In major cities, counselling or psychiatric consultations can cost up to L2,000-4,000 per hour, making it difficult for students with limited resources to access these services. Solution? To address student suicide rates in India, a comprehensive approach is needed, including education system reforms, enhanced mental health support, awareness campaigns, and increased opportunities for students to pursue non-academic interests. The UGC has introduced new regulations, and the Union Health Ministry has requested a short-term strategy from the IIT Council. The Centre has also issued operational guidelines for schools and higher education institutions to provide trained counsellors or psychologists on campus. However, there is still a long way to go. — Text by Ketan Narottam Tanna