PC Chacko, the Kerala man who played major role in Sharad Pawar's political U-turn

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Kerala man who once was contemporary to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar compelled him last Friday to rescind his resignation besides trampling the pro-resignation voice in the meeting that not only strengthened the Opposition's voice against the BJP in the state but at the national level as well.

The 76 years old PC Chacko, the Kerala NCP unit president and minister in chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala was forefront to nip the revolt of Ajit Pawar and his factions within the NCP and at the same time, pursuing NCP chief Sharad Pawar to continue as party president for the larger interest of the party.

According to the senior NCP leader, NCP leader Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar, and others were trying to push the first resolution in the 18 members' committee meeting last Friday to find the successor of Sharad Pawar.

Earlier in the day, a person close to Sharad Pawar tried to get the sense from all 18 members of the committee where their decision was likely to tilt, but surprisingly all were diplomatic in their reply; this increased the tension among NCP leaders who wanted Sharad Pawar continue as a president.

“Praful Patel tabled the first resolution reading as ‘if NCP supremo Sharad Pawar refuses to rescind his resignation then he should appoint his daughter Baramati Lok Sabha Supriya Sule as his successor and the next president of the party’. But Mr Chacko raised his voice against the wording of the resolutions and vehemently opposed it saying why Pawar should be given options,” said a senior leader requesting anonymity.

“Mr said Chacko, we are here to reject Sharad Pawar’s resignation, not to find his successor at all. There was a big debate. Chacko was joined by NCP state president Jayant Patil, Jitendra Awhad, NCP youth wing president Dhirendra Sharma etc while Dilip Walse Patil, Sunil Tatkare, Dhananjay Munde kept mum. They did not utter a single word neither in favour nor against this particular proposal while Chhagan Bhujbal kept cracking jokes in the meeting. The debate was so heated, Praful Patel tore the first resolution paper and threw it in the dustbin,” said the source.

Another committee member said Sharad Pawar cannot announce his resignation abruptly without discussing and consulting the party leaders and members.

“NCP president is not their family matter but the party matter that has to be discussed and consulted with party members, not the family members,” he said.

Senior NCP leader said that Ajit Pawar was annoyed when Praful Patel tore the first resolutions appointing Supriya Sule as Sharad Pawar successor. The reason Ajit Pawar was forced to this decision.

“Ajit Pawar said in the meeting, they should have seriously discussed this proposal more. Pawar Saheb is 83 years old so we should not trouble him much by insisting to continue as party president. If he has decided to step down, we should respect it. But Chacko opposed it, saying nothing. We joined NCP looking at Pawar Saheb, not his successor or any other leaders of the NCP. We had better options but we chose NCP because of Pawar Saheb therefore for the larger interest of the party and nation, he should continue on the president post, Chacko insisted,” added the source.

“Then, Praful Patel brought the second resolution rejecting Sharad Pawar’s resignation. The second proposal was unanimously passed and the same was accepted by Sharad Pawar immediately,” said the senior NCP leader requesting anonymity.

One of the committee members said that they were relieved when Mr. Chacko took the lead in the meeting. “The reason is, we were not able to argue with Praful Patel and Ajit Pawar due to their age and seniority in the party. But Chacko gave us a voice and boosted our morale as well. Ajit Pawar initially tried to dominate the meeting, but looking at the growing voice of Mr. Chacko and his supporters, he quietly conceded the demand,” he added.

“Pawar Saheb sought a couple of more days to think over the committee decision. But we did not want to leave any room at all, the reason Ajit Pawar and his camp may again force Saheb to reject the committee decision. We know as long as Pawar Shabe is there, NCP as a party will never join the BJP. But if there is a change of guard, then things will go differently. We did not want that to happen so we sat there only insisting Pawar Saheb kindly announce the acceptance of the committee decision in a press conference right away, as the entire media was gathered outside Silver Oak, a residence of Pawar. It was a big task and a risk, but the end result was positive. This solely happened due to Mr. Chacko and his fierce nature,” said one of the committee members requesting anonymity.

MUMBAI: The Kerala man who once was contemporary to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar compelled him last Friday to rescind his resignation besides trampling the pro-resignation voice in the meeting that not only strengthened the Opposition's voice against the BJP in the state but at the national level as well. The 76 years old PC Chacko, the Kerala NCP unit president and minister in chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala was forefront to nip the revolt of Ajit Pawar and his factions within the NCP and at the same time, pursuing NCP chief Sharad Pawar to continue as party president for the larger interest of the party. According to the senior NCP leader, NCP leader Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar, and others were trying to push the first resolution in the 18 members' committee meeting last Friday to find the successor of Sharad Pawar.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Earlier in the day, a person close to Sharad Pawar tried to get the sense from all 18 members of the committee where their decision was likely to tilt, but surprisingly all were diplomatic in their reply; this increased the tension among NCP leaders who wanted Sharad Pawar continue as a president. “Praful Patel tabled the first resolution reading as ‘if NCP supremo Sharad Pawar refuses to rescind his resignation then he should appoint his daughter Baramati Lok Sabha Supriya Sule as his successor and the next president of the party’. But Mr Chacko raised his voice against the wording of the resolutions and vehemently opposed it saying why Pawar should be given options,” said a senior leader requesting anonymity. “Mr said Chacko, we are here to reject Sharad Pawar’s resignation, not to find his successor at all. There was a big debate. Chacko was joined by NCP state president Jayant Patil, Jitendra Awhad, NCP youth wing president Dhirendra Sharma etc while Dilip Walse Patil, Sunil Tatkare, Dhananjay Munde kept mum. They did not utter a single word neither in favour nor against this particular proposal while Chhagan Bhujbal kept cracking jokes in the meeting. The debate was so heated, Praful Patel tore the first resolution paper and threw it in the dustbin,” said the source. Another committee member said Sharad Pawar cannot announce his resignation abruptly without discussing and consulting the party leaders and members. “NCP president is not their family matter but the party matter that has to be discussed and consulted with party members, not the family members,” he said. Senior NCP leader said that Ajit Pawar was annoyed when Praful Patel tore the first resolutions appointing Supriya Sule as Sharad Pawar successor. The reason Ajit Pawar was forced to this decision. “Ajit Pawar said in the meeting, they should have seriously discussed this proposal more. Pawar Saheb is 83 years old so we should not trouble him much by insisting to continue as party president. If he has decided to step down, we should respect it. But Chacko opposed it, saying nothing. We joined NCP looking at Pawar Saheb, not his successor or any other leaders of the NCP. We had better options but we chose NCP because of Pawar Saheb therefore for the larger interest of the party and nation, he should continue on the president post, Chacko insisted,” added the source. “Then, Praful Patel brought the second resolution rejecting Sharad Pawar’s resignation. The second proposal was unanimously passed and the same was accepted by Sharad Pawar immediately,” said the senior NCP leader requesting anonymity. One of the committee members said that they were relieved when Mr. Chacko took the lead in the meeting. “The reason is, we were not able to argue with Praful Patel and Ajit Pawar due to their age and seniority in the party. But Chacko gave us a voice and boosted our morale as well. Ajit Pawar initially tried to dominate the meeting, but looking at the growing voice of Mr. Chacko and his supporters, he quietly conceded the demand,” he added. “Pawar Saheb sought a couple of more days to think over the committee decision. But we did not want to leave any room at all, the reason Ajit Pawar and his camp may again force Saheb to reject the committee decision. We know as long as Pawar Shabe is there, NCP as a party will never join the BJP. But if there is a change of guard, then things will go differently. We did not want that to happen so we sat there only insisting Pawar Saheb kindly announce the acceptance of the committee decision in a press conference right away, as the entire media was gathered outside Silver Oak, a residence of Pawar. It was a big task and a risk, but the end result was positive. This solely happened due to Mr. Chacko and his fierce nature,” said one of the committee members requesting anonymity.