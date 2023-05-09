Tip-off messenger of BSF helps seize gold and narcotics

Amit Mukherjee By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seema Saathi, the social media-based tip-off messenger launched by the Border Security Force (BSF) a few months ago, has yielded the desired results. It has led to the confiscation of gold and other contraband and narcotics worth crores of rupees. According to BSF, over 12 kilograms of gold were seized in the last week.

Seema Saathi which runs on a Whatsapp number was circulated widely among residents of border pockets. It has been attracting valuable tip-offs which are leading to high-value seizures along the Indo- Bangladesh border, sources in the BSF said.

“The BSF teams have been appealing to people to pass on any information related to gold smuggling through their Seema Saathi helpline No. 14419 or through WhatsApp messages or voice messages. A suitable reward will be given to the person providing concrete information, and their identity will be kept confidential,” a senior official said,

To cite an instance, a large consignment of Phensedyl, which was ready to be smuggled into Bangladesh, was confiscated by a BSF patrol team on a specific tip-off. “It was only through specific tip-offs that were able to nab a postman who was trying to peddle the cough syrup bottles. He had a unique modus operandi which otherwise would have been difficult to detect,” a BSF official said.

The postman was using a novel method of cloning barcodes and consignment numbers to pack parcels containing Phensedyl and was getting the drug delivered to smugglers living in villages along the Indo-Bangla border, the BSF official added. Within the first three weeks of March, when the messenger-based service was launched, the BSF has seized over 16.5 kg of gold biscuits worth more than Rs 9.5 crore along the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal (only the South Bengal Frontier). These gold consignments were being smuggled from Bangladesh to India.

The maximum number of seizures are being reported in the district of North 24-Parganas. The most active border outposts in these districts are Jayantipur, Kalyani, Malida and Tarali, sources in the BSF said. “With the messenger in place and people engaging with us for rewards which are legitimate sources of income,” said a BSF official.

How it helps

