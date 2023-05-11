Home Nation

Business leaders hope G-20 meeting in Srinagar will pave for lifting of travel advisory by US, Europe 

The third G20 tourism working group meeting under India’s presidency would be held in Srinagar from May 22 -24. The deliberations and discussions during the 3-day G-20 event will be held in Srinagar.

Published: 11th May 2023 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2023 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

G20

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The business leaders in Kashmir are pinning hope that the successful conduct of G-20 tourism meeting in Srinagar later this month would pave the way for the lifting of J&K-specific travel advisories by the US and other European countries and increase the footfall of foreign tourists to the picturesque Valley.

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) president Javed Ahmed Bhat told this newspaper that they are hopeful that it would provide opportunities for growth to the tourism sector here.

“We have got the opportunity to ensure the lifting of travel advisories to the region by the US and other European countries through the convening of this G-20 tourism meeting in Srinagar. This is the best thing happening in Kashmir,” he said.

The third G20 tourism working group meeting under India’s presidency would be held in Srinagar from May 22 -24. The deliberations and discussions during the 3-day G-20 event will be held in Srinagar.

The foreign delegates would also visit the ski resort of Gulmarg which is still covered with snow after recent snowfall. About 200 delegates from different countries are expected to visit Kashmir.

The G20-tourism meeting in Srinagar would be the first major international event in J&K post-August 5, 2019 abrogation of J&K’s special status and bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories (UTs) — Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature).

“In case we are allowed to meet the visiting delegation, we will focus on getting the travel advisory lifted. We have got the opportunity to get it (advisory) lifted. It is the best time. If the travel advisory is lifted, then it would prove a big boost to Kashmir's tourism and handicraft sector,” KCCI president said.

Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) Kashmir chapter president Zahoor Ahmad Qari said the G-20 meeting in Srinagar would go a long way in promoting Kashmir and Kashmir tourism.

“It will send a strong message that Kashmir is a safe tourist destination and people should visit the picturesque place to enjoy its natural beauty and hospitality of locals,” he said.

Like KCCI chief, Qari too is hopeful that the G-20 meeting would prove helpful in getting travel advisories of US and other European countries lifted.

He said foreign tourists from South East Asia including Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia visit Kashmir but the tourists from US and other European countries avoid visiting the place due to travel advisories of their countries.

Qari said if the travel advisory is lifted, Kashmir will witness an increase in footfall of foreign tourists.

“The lifting of travel advisory will ensure foreign tourists visit Kashmir in large numbers as used to be the case before 1990s,” the KCCI chief said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashmir G20 business meeting KCCI Tourist
India Matters
The Supreme Court has time and again analysed the nature of Article 44 of the Constitution (Photo | Express)
Karnataka Muslim quota: SC raps public functionaries for statements on sub-judice matters
LinkedIn logo (File Photo | AP)
Nobody is responsible, except the boat operator?' Kerala HC pulls up govt on Tanur boat accident
A SpiceJet plane prepares to take-off from Chennai airport for domestic travel. (File Photo | PTI)
More turbulence as SpiceJet gets insolvency glare
Representational image of BJP flag. (File photo | PTI)
EC serves notice to BJP over unsubstantiated claims against Congress in advertisement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp