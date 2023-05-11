Business leaders hope G-20 meeting in Srinagar will pave for lifting of travel advisory by US, Europe 

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The business leaders in Kashmir are pinning hope that the successful conduct of G-20 tourism meeting in Srinagar later this month would pave the way for the lifting of J&K-specific travel advisories by the US and other European countries and increase the footfall of foreign tourists to the picturesque Valley.

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) president Javed Ahmed Bhat told this newspaper that they are hopeful that it would provide opportunities for growth to the tourism sector here.

“We have got the opportunity to ensure the lifting of travel advisories to the region by the US and other European countries through the convening of this G-20 tourism meeting in Srinagar. This is the best thing happening in Kashmir,” he said.

The third G20 tourism working group meeting under India’s presidency would be held in Srinagar from May 22 -24. The deliberations and discussions during the 3-day G-20 event will be held in Srinagar.

The foreign delegates would also visit the ski resort of Gulmarg which is still covered with snow after recent snowfall. About 200 delegates from different countries are expected to visit Kashmir.

The G20-tourism meeting in Srinagar would be the first major international event in J&K post-August 5, 2019 abrogation of J&K’s special status and bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories (UTs) — Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature).

“In case we are allowed to meet the visiting delegation, we will focus on getting the travel advisory lifted. We have got the opportunity to get it (advisory) lifted. It is the best time. If the travel advisory is lifted, then it would prove a big boost to Kashmir's tourism and handicraft sector,” KCCI president said.

Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) Kashmir chapter president Zahoor Ahmad Qari said the G-20 meeting in Srinagar would go a long way in promoting Kashmir and Kashmir tourism.

“It will send a strong message that Kashmir is a safe tourist destination and people should visit the picturesque place to enjoy its natural beauty and hospitality of locals,” he said.

Like KCCI chief, Qari too is hopeful that the G-20 meeting would prove helpful in getting travel advisories of US and other European countries lifted.

He said foreign tourists from South East Asia including Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia visit Kashmir but the tourists from US and other European countries avoid visiting the place due to travel advisories of their countries.

Qari said if the travel advisory is lifted, Kashmir will witness an increase in footfall of foreign tourists.

“The lifting of travel advisory will ensure foreign tourists visit Kashmir in large numbers as used to be the case before 1990s,” the KCCI chief said.

