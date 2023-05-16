Home Nation

'Fake encounter' of Dalit youth in Rajasthan: SC issues notice on plea seeking CBI probe

Kandara's mother has filed a special leave petition against the Rajasthan High Court for refusing to order a CBI probe into the October 2021 killing.

Published: 16th May 2023 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India (File Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The Supreme Court of India on Monday issued notice in a plea for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the fake encounter of a Dalit youth by the Jodhpur police.

According to Live Law, the family members of the 30-year-old Dalit, Lovely Kandara, say that he was gunned down by the police because of his caste location. The police claim that the youth, a history-sheeter, was killed after he and his associates tried to evade capture in an XUV and even started firing at the police personnel.

Kandara's mother has filed a special leave petition against the Rajasthan High Court for refusing to order a CBI probe into the October 2021 killing, the report said.

A division bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Rajesh Bindal has agreed to hear the special leave petition.

The court issued notice directing the respondents including the Union of India, the state of Rajasthan, the National Human Rights Commission and the state human rights commission to file their responses within July 10, the report added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court CBI Dalit youth fake encounter
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp