'Fake encounter' of Dalit youth in Rajasthan: SC issues notice on plea seeking CBI probe

By Online Desk

The Supreme Court of India on Monday issued notice in a plea for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the fake encounter of a Dalit youth by the Jodhpur police.

According to Live Law, the family members of the 30-year-old Dalit, Lovely Kandara, say that he was gunned down by the police because of his caste location. The police claim that the youth, a history-sheeter, was killed after he and his associates tried to evade capture in an XUV and even started firing at the police personnel.

Kandara's mother has filed a special leave petition against the Rajasthan High Court for refusing to order a CBI probe into the October 2021 killing, the report said.

A division bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Rajesh Bindal has agreed to hear the special leave petition.

The court issued notice directing the respondents including the Union of India, the state of Rajasthan, the National Human Rights Commission and the state human rights commission to file their responses within July 10, the report added.

The Supreme Court of India on Monday issued notice in a plea for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the fake encounter of a Dalit youth by the Jodhpur police. According to Live Law, the family members of the 30-year-old Dalit, Lovely Kandara, say that he was gunned down by the police because of his caste location. The police claim that the youth, a history-sheeter, was killed after he and his associates tried to evade capture in an XUV and even started firing at the police personnel. Kandara's mother has filed a special leave petition against the Rajasthan High Court for refusing to order a CBI probe into the October 2021 killing, the report said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A division bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Rajesh Bindal has agreed to hear the special leave petition. The court issued notice directing the respondents including the Union of India, the state of Rajasthan, the National Human Rights Commission and the state human rights commission to file their responses within July 10, the report added.