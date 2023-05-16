Home Nation

India lashes out at UN Special Rapporteur who brought up Kashmiri minorities’ rights

The SR has made allegations that India is attempting to show that situation is normal in Kashmir.

Published: 16th May 2023 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

A paramilitary soldier on patrol in Jammu and Kashmir (File | AP)

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has lashed out at the UN Special Rapporteur (SR) on Minority issues for alleging that hosting of G20 meeting in Srinagar is a denial of Kashmiri minorities’ democratic rights. 

“ We, India at UN in Geneva, strongly reject the statement issued by SR on minority issues, Dr Fernand de Varennes, on the baseless and unwarranted allegations in it. As G20 President, it is India’s prerogative to host its meetings in any part of the country. We are aghast that Fernand has acted irresponsibly to politicise this issue, misused his position as SR to publicise on social media his presumptive and prejudiced conclusions in a gross violation of the Code of Conduct for SRs,’’ said Permanent Mission of India’s tweets. 

The SR has made allegations that India is attempting to show that situation is normal in Kashmir.

“Holding a G20 meeting in Kashmir while massive human rights violations are ongoing is lending support to attempts by India to normalise the brutal and repressive denial of democratic and other rights of minorities,” the SR has said.

He went on to state that G20 should be used to uphold human rights.

“...the situation in Jammu and Kashmir should be decried and condemned not pushed under the rug and ignored with the holding of the meeting,” the SR added.

India has the ongoing Presidency of G20 under which it is hosting over 200 meetings in different states across the country. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
United Nations Fernand de Varennes G20 kashmir
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp