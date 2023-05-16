Home Nation

Intriguing battle: Afghan embassy in Delhi vs Taliban

It is learnt that the Taliban-led govt has written close to 15 times to dismiss diplomats in Delhi, including Mamundzay.

Farid Mamundzay

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A queer tug-of-war is going on in the Afghan Embassy here. India hasn’t officially recognised the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan but has an embassy that is functioning in Kabul — barring the consular service. On the other hand, in India, the Afghanistan mission has an ambassador appointed by the previous regime — Farid Mamundzay, who is popular among the Afghans in India, but the Taliban government has levelled corruption charges against him and its trade counsellor Qadir Shah has staked claim to his position. 

It is learnt that the Taliban-led govt has written close to 15 times to dismiss diplomats in Delhi, including Mamundzay. While the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) refrained from commenting, Mamundzay dismissed trade counsellor’s claims that he had been appointed as Charge de Affaires. Shah had apparently sent a note to MEA on April 28 saying that on April 25 the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan had appointed him as the counsellor of the embassy.

Mamundzay on Monday dismissed suggestions of change in leadership. “There is no change of leadership in the Afghan embassy in India. The embassy categorically rejects the claims from an individual claiming to have taken charge of the mission,’’ said Mamundzay. He also said that the person has been spreading misinformation and running a baseless campaign against mission officials.

