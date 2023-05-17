Jailed gangster-neta Mukhtar Ansari acquitted in 2009 attempt to murder case

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A Ghazipur MP/MLA court, on Wednesday, acquitted incarcerated gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in a case of attempt to murder registered against him in 2009.

The former MLA from the Mau Sadar constituency was acquitted by the court over a lack of sufficient evidence.

Mukhtar was booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC in the case. He appeared before the Ghazipur MP/MLA court through video-conferencing from Banda jail.

According to Mukhtar Ansari’s lawyer Liaquat Ali, in 2009, Meer Hasan, a resident of Mohammadabad lodged a case alleging that one Sonu Yadav attacked him with an intent to murder.

The case was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) at the Mohammadabad police station. Later, police named Mukhtar as a co-accused in the case despite the fact that he was lodged in jail at the time of the incident.

It was suspected that Mukhtar had hatched the conspiracy of eliminating the complainant.

However, the main accused booked under Section 307 of IPC had already been acquitted owing to insufficient evidence against him in the case.

On Wednesday, additional sessions judge (MP-MLA) Durgesh Kumar pronounced the verdict in the case exonerating the gangster-turned-politician.

According to Additional District Government counsel (criminal) Neeraj Kumar Srivastava, during the trial, complainant Mir Hassan himself and prime witness Ramkrit Yadav had turned hostile to the vantage of Mukhtar Ansari.

Srivastav, however, said the acquittal will not lead to the release of Ansari as he is accused in several other cases and was also convicted in a case recently.

As per the details of the case, in 2009 a contractor was allegedly attacked by the members of Mukhtar's gang. The contractor survived the attack but his two labourers suffered bullet injuries and one of them died during the course of treatment.

Following the incident, Mir Hassan, the contractor, lodged an FIR with the Mohammadabad police station in Ghazipur district.

Mukhtar has been in jail since 2005. He has been awarded imprisonment in four cases, including two of those under the Gangster Act, by different courts in the last eight months.

