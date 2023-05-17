Muslim Congress MLA to build country’s largest Hanuman temple in Jharkhand's Jamtara

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Elated with the party’s historic victory in Karnataka Assembly polls, suspended Muslim Congress MLA Irfan Ansari has announced to build the country’s largest Hanuman Temple in his Assembly Constituency, Jamtara.

According to Ansari, his faith in Lord Hanuman has increased after the party's thumping majority win in Karnataka polls. He visited the Hanuman temple immediately and expresses his gratitude. He believes that Lord Hanuman belongs to everyone.

Notably, Ansari along with two other Congress MLAs were suspended by the Congress for hatching a conspiracy to topple the JMM-led alliance Government in Jharkhand after being arrested with 50 lakh cash in their vehicle in Kolkata.

Congress MLAs (L-R) Rajesh Kacchap, Naman Biksal and Irfan Ansari, who were arrested with cash by West Bengal police (Photo | PTI)

“Though I am a follower of Lord Hanuman since the beginning, but after the historic victory of the Congress party in Karnataka polls, my faith in Lord Hanuman has further increased and hence, I announce that I will build the country’s largest temple of Lord Hanuman in Jamtara,” said Ansari. The temple to be built will be the historical and largest of all the Hanuman temples in the country, he added.

Answering the query about arranging funds for the construction, Ansari said even if he has to sell his kidney, he will construct the temple.

Ansari also warned those who are doing politics in the name of religion. He informed that the land for the temple has already been identified as Satsal and construction for the same will start very soon.

Incidentally, Lord Hanuman had taken centre stage in the Karnataka elections after the Congress in its manifesto said that it would ban the Bajrang Dal and popular front of India if voted to power.

Responding to it, BJP said that Congress’s proposal to ban Bajrang Dal was an attempt to lock up Hanuman and his devotees who chant ‘Jai Bajrangbali.’ In all his public meetings Prime Minister

Narendra Modi made it a point to chant ‘Jai Bajrangbali.’

Retaliating, Congress demanded PM Modi’s apology accusing him of hurting the religious sentiments of devotees by “equating” Lord Hanuman with Bajrang Dal.



RANCHI: Elated with the party’s historic victory in Karnataka Assembly polls, suspended Muslim Congress MLA Irfan Ansari has announced to build the country’s largest Hanuman Temple in his Assembly Constituency, Jamtara. According to Ansari, his faith in Lord Hanuman has increased after the party's thumping majority win in Karnataka polls. He visited the Hanuman temple immediately and expresses his gratitude. He believes that Lord Hanuman belongs to everyone. Notably, Ansari along with two other Congress MLAs were suspended by the Congress for hatching a conspiracy to topple the JMM-led alliance Government in Jharkhand after being arrested with 50 lakh cash in their vehicle in Kolkata.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Congress MLAs (L-R) Rajesh Kacchap, Naman Biksal and Irfan Ansari, who were arrested with cash by West Bengal police (Photo | PTI) “Though I am a follower of Lord Hanuman since the beginning, but after the historic victory of the Congress party in Karnataka polls, my faith in Lord Hanuman has further increased and hence, I announce that I will build the country’s largest temple of Lord Hanuman in Jamtara,” said Ansari. The temple to be built will be the historical and largest of all the Hanuman temples in the country, he added. Answering the query about arranging funds for the construction, Ansari said even if he has to sell his kidney, he will construct the temple. Ansari also warned those who are doing politics in the name of religion. He informed that the land for the temple has already been identified as Satsal and construction for the same will start very soon. Incidentally, Lord Hanuman had taken centre stage in the Karnataka elections after the Congress in its manifesto said that it would ban the Bajrang Dal and popular front of India if voted to power. Responding to it, BJP said that Congress’s proposal to ban Bajrang Dal was an attempt to lock up Hanuman and his devotees who chant ‘Jai Bajrangbali.’ In all his public meetings Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it a point to chant ‘Jai Bajrangbali.’ Retaliating, Congress demanded PM Modi’s apology accusing him of hurting the religious sentiments of devotees by “equating” Lord Hanuman with Bajrang Dal.