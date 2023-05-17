CM Chouhan floats ‘earn while you learn’ scheme for youth in poll-bound MP

BHOPAL: Realizing that unemployment will be a major poll issue in the year-end assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government approved on Wednesday, the ‘CM Learn-Earn Scheme’ for unemployed youths in the state.
A special cabinet meeting chaired by the CM approved the Mukhya Mantri Sikho-Kamao (CM Learn-Earn Scheme) after seeing the detailed presentation of the scheme. Under the scheme, at least one lakh youths (local residents of MP, aged between 18 and 29 years, whose minimum educational qualification is Class XII or ITI pass or higher) will be provided training in private establishments, including reputed industries and companies.
After the training, the State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT) certificate will be given by the Madhya Pradesh State Skill Development and Employment Generation Board (MPSSDEGB).
The scheme will provide monthly stipend ranging between `8,000 and 10,000 to the youths along with training, skill upgradation, which will ultimately boost their employment opportunities and pave the way for a better way of earning in future.
As many as 703 work areas have been identified for training under the scheme, including establishments related to manufacturing sector, engineering, electrical, mechanical, civil, management, marketing, hotel management, tourism, travel, hospital, railway, IT sector, software development, banking, insurance, accountancy, chartered accountant and other financial services.
Establishments working in media, art, law and legal services, education-training and service sectors too will be included. The registration of establishments under the scheme for giving training will start from June 7, while registration of youth willing to learn will start from June 15.