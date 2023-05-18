New Parliament building is ready, PM Modi to cut the ribbon on May 28

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly-constructed Parliament building on May 28. Construction is complete and the building symbolises the spirit of self-reliant India (Aatmanirbhar Bharat), the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Thursday.

Speaker Om Birla met Modi on Thursday to invite him to inaugurate the New Parliament Building which has sufficient space to accommodate 888 members in Lok Sabha. The existing building has provision for sitting of 543 members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Keeping in view of future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building. The joint session of both the Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha chamber.

The present Parliament building was completed in 1927. The lack of space was being experienced in this building as per the present requirements. In both the Houses, there were also lack of convenient arrangements for the sitting of the MPs which was affecting efficiency of work of the Members.

Considering the lack of space and crumbling state of the property, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed resolutions urging the government to construct a new building for the Parliament. Consequently, on December 10, 2020, the foundation stone of the new building of Parliament was laid by Modi.

The newly constructed Parliament building has been built in record time with quality construction, added the Secretariat. “Now the newly constructed building of Parliament, which will work to further enrich India’s glorious democratic traditions and constitutional values, is also equipped with state-of-the-art facilities,” it stated.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly-constructed Parliament building on May 28. Construction is complete and the building symbolises the spirit of self-reliant India (Aatmanirbhar Bharat), the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Thursday. Speaker Om Birla met Modi on Thursday to invite him to inaugurate the New Parliament Building which has sufficient space to accommodate 888 members in Lok Sabha. The existing building has provision for sitting of 543 members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha. Keeping in view of future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building. The joint session of both the Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha chamber. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The present Parliament building was completed in 1927. The lack of space was being experienced in this building as per the present requirements. In both the Houses, there were also lack of convenient arrangements for the sitting of the MPs which was affecting efficiency of work of the Members. Considering the lack of space and crumbling state of the property, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed resolutions urging the government to construct a new building for the Parliament. Consequently, on December 10, 2020, the foundation stone of the new building of Parliament was laid by Modi. The newly constructed Parliament building has been built in record time with quality construction, added the Secretariat. “Now the newly constructed building of Parliament, which will work to further enrich India’s glorious democratic traditions and constitutional values, is also equipped with state-of-the-art facilities,” it stated.