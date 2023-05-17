Public health to cover hypertensive, diabetic patients

The country has 200 million hypertensive people, and one in every ten adults has diabetes. NCDs are responsible for 63 per cent of deaths in India of which 55 per cent is premature. These conditions lead to heart attack, stroke, renal failure, and blindness. The strategy is to scale up hypertension control, equip PHCs with protocols to keep diabetes under check and reduce organ damage. According to the NCD portal, 26,42,038 diabetic patients were under treatment in March 2023 against 62,30,155 hypertensives in 714 clinics and 6068 Community Health Centres.