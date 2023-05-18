UP now holds second position in GI products as three more crafts bag coveted tag

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh now holds second position in the country in terms of having the maximum number of Geographical Indication-tagged goods after receiving GI tags for three more crafts.

The crafts that have received GI tags include Mainpuri tarkashi, Mahoba Gaura stone craft, and Sambhal horn craft.

While Tamil Nadu leads with 55 GI-tagged goods, UP and Karnataka follow with 48 and 46 GI products, respectively.

According to GI expert Rajni Kant, a Padma Shri awardee, and head of the Human Welfare Association (HWA) that facilitated these handicrafts to get the GI certification, of the 48 GI goods of UP, 36 products belong to the handicraft category. In the Varanasi region alone, 18 GI-tagged goods out of 23 belong to the handicraft category.

"Uttar Pradesh is not only the biggest exporter of GI-tagged products but it also involves the largest amount of manpower in this sector, making the highest annual turnover in the country," claimed Kant.

Kant added that 20 more applications from UP for the GI certification are in the final stages.

He said that so far, his organisation has provided technical facilitation to file 175 applications in 18 states, out of which 46 products received GI certification.

"Maximum applications were filed during the Covid period after 2019," he said.

“With the financial support of NABARD, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, the HWA along with local producer organizations and the state government MSME initiative, prepared the technical documents of the three goods and sent them to the GI Registry in Chennai in 2019 during the difficult times of Covid, and after a long legal and technical process the GI tags were received in May 2023,” he said.

Sambhal horn craft

The horn-bone handicraft products made in Sambhal are immensely popular. The raw material used for making these craft items is procured from dead animals that makes this industry environment friendly. Sambhal’s horn and bone products are known all over the world. Sambhal offers a wide range of decorative horn-bone handicrafts that are available in different attractive looks, designs and patterns.

Mahoba Gaura stone craft

Mahoba is known nationwide for its exquisite Gaura stone craft. Gaura stone craft is made of radiant white-coloured stone that is predominantly found in this region. Gaura stone has a soft texture. It is cut into several pieces which are then used for making various craft items that are used for ornamental purposes.

Mainpuri tarkashi

Tarkashi is a technique of inlaying brass, copper or silver wires in wood. It is a unique and artistic product of Mainpuri district. It is used for decorating jewellery boxes, name plaques and other similar items. The amazing art of tarkashi can also be seen in door panels, trays and lamps, sandook (chest), decorative pieces, tables, flower pots.



LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh now holds second position in the country in terms of having the maximum number of Geographical Indication-tagged goods after receiving GI tags for three more crafts. The crafts that have received GI tags include Mainpuri tarkashi, Mahoba Gaura stone craft, and Sambhal horn craft. While Tamil Nadu leads with 55 GI-tagged goods, UP and Karnataka follow with 48 and 46 GI products, respectively.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to GI expert Rajni Kant, a Padma Shri awardee, and head of the Human Welfare Association (HWA) that facilitated these handicrafts to get the GI certification, of the 48 GI goods of UP, 36 products belong to the handicraft category. In the Varanasi region alone, 18 GI-tagged goods out of 23 belong to the handicraft category. "Uttar Pradesh is not only the biggest exporter of GI-tagged products but it also involves the largest amount of manpower in this sector, making the highest annual turnover in the country," claimed Kant. Kant added that 20 more applications from UP for the GI certification are in the final stages. He said that so far, his organisation has provided technical facilitation to file 175 applications in 18 states, out of which 46 products received GI certification. "Maximum applications were filed during the Covid period after 2019," he said. “With the financial support of NABARD, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, the HWA along with local producer organizations and the state government MSME initiative, prepared the technical documents of the three goods and sent them to the GI Registry in Chennai in 2019 during the difficult times of Covid, and after a long legal and technical process the GI tags were received in May 2023,” he said. Sambhal horn craft The horn-bone handicraft products made in Sambhal are immensely popular. The raw material used for making these craft items is procured from dead animals that makes this industry environment friendly. Sambhal’s horn and bone products are known all over the world. Sambhal offers a wide range of decorative horn-bone handicrafts that are available in different attractive looks, designs and patterns. Mahoba Gaura stone craft Mahoba is known nationwide for its exquisite Gaura stone craft. Gaura stone craft is made of radiant white-coloured stone that is predominantly found in this region. Gaura stone has a soft texture. It is cut into several pieces which are then used for making various craft items that are used for ornamental purposes. Mainpuri tarkashi Tarkashi is a technique of inlaying brass, copper or silver wires in wood. It is a unique and artistic product of Mainpuri district. It is used for decorating jewellery boxes, name plaques and other similar items. The amazing art of tarkashi can also be seen in door panels, trays and lamps, sandook (chest), decorative pieces, tables, flower pots.