Home Nation

UP now holds second position in GI products as three more crafts bag coveted tag

While Tamil Nadu leads with 55 GI-tagged goods, UP and Karnataka follow with 48 and 46 GI products, respectively.

Published: 18th May 2023 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2023 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Mahoba's Gaura stone craft. (Photo | odopup.in)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh now holds second position in the country in terms of having the maximum number of Geographical Indication-tagged goods after receiving GI tags for three more crafts.

The crafts that have received GI tags include Mainpuri tarkashi, Mahoba Gaura stone craft, and Sambhal horn craft.

While Tamil Nadu leads with 55 GI-tagged goods, UP and Karnataka follow with 48 and 46 GI products, respectively.

According to GI expert Rajni Kant, a Padma Shri awardee, and head of the Human Welfare Association (HWA) that facilitated these handicrafts to get the GI certification, of the 48 GI goods of UP, 36 products belong to the handicraft category. In the Varanasi region alone, 18 GI-tagged goods out of 23 belong to the handicraft category.

"Uttar Pradesh is not only the biggest exporter of GI-tagged products but it also involves the largest amount of manpower in this sector, making the highest annual turnover in the country," claimed Kant.

Kant added that 20 more applications from UP for the GI certification are in the final stages.

He said that so far, his organisation has provided technical facilitation to file 175 applications in 18 states, out of which 46 products received GI certification.

"Maximum applications were filed during the Covid period after 2019," he said.

“With the financial support of NABARD, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, the HWA along with local producer organizations and the state government MSME initiative, prepared the technical documents of the three goods and sent them to the GI Registry in Chennai in 2019 during the difficult times of Covid, and after a long legal and technical process the GI tags were received in May 2023,” he said.

Sambhal horn craft

The horn-bone handicraft products made in Sambhal are immensely popular. The raw material used for making these craft items is procured from dead animals that makes this industry environment friendly. Sambhal’s horn and bone products are known all over the world. Sambhal offers a wide range of decorative horn-bone handicrafts that are available in different attractive looks, designs and patterns.

Mahoba Gaura stone craft

Mahoba is known nationwide for its exquisite Gaura stone craft. Gaura stone craft is made of radiant white-coloured stone that is predominantly found in this region. Gaura stone has a soft texture. It is cut into several pieces which are then used for making various craft items that are used for ornamental purposes.

Mainpuri tarkashi

Tarkashi is a technique of inlaying brass, copper or silver wires in wood. It is a unique and artistic product of Mainpuri district. It is used for decorating jewellery boxes, name plaques and other similar items. The amazing art of tarkashi can also be seen in door panels, trays and lamps, sandook (chest), decorative pieces, tables, flower pots.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP GI tags ODOP Crafts Sambhal horn craft Mainpuri tarkashi
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp