Villagers join hands in Bihar’s Purnea to stop marriage of 12-year-old girl

PATNA: Timely intervention by a group of villagers saved the life of a 12-year-old girl in Bihar’s Purnea district. The residents of Bind Toli (Murgi Farm) under Maranga block came together to protest against the practice of child marriage going on unabated in remote areas of the state.
The matter came to light around 7 pm on Tuesday when rituals of the marriage started in the house of one Jagdish Rishi, a Musahar by caste. The residents came to know that 12-year-old girl was being
married to a 17-year-old boy hailing from Badayun district in Uttar Pradesh.
They informed the cops at the K-Hat police station about the incident and sought immediate intervention. Subsequently, a police team rushed to the spot and stopped the marriage midway, despite protests from the groom’s relatives.
While the bride was sent to Purnea-based child care home, the groom was detained at the police station for interrogation. Cops said that he will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board at district headquarters Purnea for further action.
A police officer posted at K-Hat police station said on Wednesday that the bride’s sister Rekha Devi lodged a complaint against her husband Jagdish Rishi and his younger brother Munna Rishi for marrying her minor sister for money.
During interrogation, groom’s relative Sunita Devi confessed that she had promised to pay `5,000 to the accused for marriage. The bride was staying with her sister after their parents’ death long back. Rekha told the police that she was not aware of the money being paid to her husband and his brother in lieu of marriage by the groom’s relatives.
Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation (KSCF) spokesperson Vidhan Chandra Singh said that members of Purnea team of the foundation swung into action soon after the matter was reported to them. He said Maranga has been geared up for change since the clarion call given by Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi to make India child marriage free.
“We have trained various women leaders in the village who have been relentlessly working towards making the villagers aware to weed out the practice of child marriage completely. We are finally witnessing the change,” he said.
Groom promised Rs 5k
During interrogation, groom’s relative Sunita Devi confessed that she had promised to pay Rs 5,000 to the accused for marriage. A police officer said on Wednesday that the bride’s sister Rekha Devi lodged a complaint against her husband Jagdish Rishi and his younger brother Munna Rishi for marrying her
minor sister for money