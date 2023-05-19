Rajasthan Minister warns action against officials for evicting Pakistani Hindus

JAISALMER: Rajasthan minister Pratap Khachariyawas on Thursday said action will be taken against officials who demolished temporary settlements for Hindus displaced from Pakistan who has been living in Jaisalmer’s Amarsagar area.
Recently, the Rajasthan government faced a backlash after district officials bulldozed 28 encroachments on government land. The demolition that took place on Tuesday has left 150 Pakistani Hindus homeless, India Today reported.
A demonstration was staged by the Pakistani Hindu migrants, who alleged that the demolition was done on the orders of the Rajasthan government.
According to ANI, Pratap Khachariyawas alleged that the action of the district officials was wrong, and alleged that it was a conspiracy to malign the government.
“As per the law of the Rajasthan government, you can’t evict anyone without them being rehabilitated,” the minister told ANI. “This is a very serious matter...They committed a sin, they will have to face it.”
"As per their demand, Urban Improvement Trust will mark them in a week and give them a proper place,” Jaisalmer District Magistrate Tina Dabi told ANI. “They were assured of settlement at some other place, after which the protestors announced to end the strike. The land on which the encroachment was removed yesterday was either allotted by UIT earlier or is in the water catchment area. That’s why we have explained to those people that if you sit at this place then you will face problems in future also.”
The encroachments had come up in the last 10 days, Dabi told ANI.