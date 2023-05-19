Rajasthan Minister warns action against officials for evicting Pakistani Hindus



"As per their demand, Urban Improvement Trust will mark them in a week and give them a proper place,” Jaisalmer District Magistrate Tina Dabi told ANI. “They were assured of settlement at some other place, after which the protestors announced to end the strike. The land on which the encroachment was removed yesterday was either allotted by UIT earlier or is in the water catchment area. That’s why we have explained to those people that if you sit at this place then you will face problems in future also.”