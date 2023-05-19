Saving wildlife: Railways to relocate 11 km stretch running via Palamu tiger reserve

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Railways is all set to relocate 11-km stretch of the railway track, which goes through the middle of the core area of Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR). According to PTR officials, a survey has already been started by a joint team of PTR and Railway officials.

Notably, at least 200 trains cross through this 11 km stretch of the core area every day with a frequency of one train in every 10 minutes, virtually creating a wall at the middle of the tiger reserve, dividing it into two parts, posing a threat on the life of wild animals as they are mowed down by the speeding trains. It is also creating a hurdle for them to pass from one side to another of their habitat.

“We were offered 3-4 routes by the railway officials, against which we have agreed for one suggested by them and modifications, as per our continence, is being made in it. The final decision, however, will be taken by sitting together with the railway officials,” said DFO PTR (South) Kumar Ashish. A survey was also done earlier by the railway officials, which was turned down by the forest department asking them to do a joint survey which is currently being done, he added.

“Now, by sitting together, we are sorting out the issues which were raised by us earlier. Once we reach to a consensus, a final DPR will be made and submitted by the railway officials. Three month’s time has been given by the railway to it is officials to submit a final DPR,” said the DFO. The 11 km stretch lies between Chhipadohar to Hehegarha stations in core area of PTR, which is to be shifted, he added.

The DFO further added that total stretch will increase to 14 km after relocation. Railways have also agreed to build modern railway stations at these two places, he said. Passing of trains from the core area causes a lot of disturbance to the wild animals, besides posing a threat on their lives as several animals have been mowed down by the speeding trains in the past, he said.

“In August 2020, five deer were mowed down by a goods train while some 15 elephants and several other animals like bison and deer were killed on the track in the past decade,” said the DFO. Recently, timely action by the loco pilots saved the lives of a dozen elephants including calves when they noticed a herd of elephants crossing the tracks between Chhipadohar and Hehegarha railway stations, he added.

DFO asserted that relocation of railway track will also allow improvement of wild life habitat inside the PTR.

