Home Nation

Uttarakhand lifts ban on passage to Joshimath on expert advice

The Uttarakhand government has given ‘conditional approval’ for the construction of the bypass

Published: 19th May 2023 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2023 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Joshimath sinking

A residential area affected by land subsidence at Joshimath, in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, on Jan 12, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

JOSHIMATH:  The construction of Badrinath Yatra and strategically important Helang-Marwari bypass at Joshimath under Chamoli district will start soon. 

The Uttarakhand government has given ‘conditional approval’ for the construction of the bypass, which was stopped following the land subsidence  disaster at Joshimath in January this year, after getting approval from a committee. 

“Conditional permission has been granted for construction of Badrinath-Helang-Marwari bypass on the basis of reports from experts of IIT Roorkee, PWD and Tehri Hydro Development Corporation India Limited,” Disaster Management Secretary Dr Ranjit Sinha told this newspaper. The concerned agencies (Morth and BRO) will also investigate and test all aspects at their level. The district administration has also been informed in this regard.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joshimath
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp