Uttarakhand lifts ban on passage to Joshimath on expert advice

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

JOSHIMATH: The construction of Badrinath Yatra and strategically important Helang-Marwari bypass at Joshimath under Chamoli district will start soon.

The Uttarakhand government has given ‘conditional approval’ for the construction of the bypass, which was stopped following the land subsidence disaster at Joshimath in January this year, after getting approval from a committee.

“Conditional permission has been granted for construction of Badrinath-Helang-Marwari bypass on the basis of reports from experts of IIT Roorkee, PWD and Tehri Hydro Development Corporation India Limited,” Disaster Management Secretary Dr Ranjit Sinha told this newspaper. The concerned agencies (Morth and BRO) will also investigate and test all aspects at their level. The district administration has also been informed in this regard.

