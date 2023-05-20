Home Nation

IAF grounds MiG-21 fighter aircraft fleet pending investigations into last crash over Rajasthan

Published: 20th May 2023 11:39 PM

Image of the MiG-21 fighter aircraft, used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has grounded the entire fleet of MiG-21 fighter aircraft till the checks are carried out and investigations into the reasons behind the crash over Rajasthan earlier this month are ascertained.

Three people lost their lives in the crash when a MiG-21 Bison aircraft airborne from the Suratgarh air base crashed over Hanumangarh in a village on May 8.

"The MiG-21 fleet has been grounded till the investigations are carried out and reasons for the crash are ascertained," senior defence officials told ANI here.

The MiG-21 aircraft variants started getting inducted into the Indian Air Force over five decades and are on the verge of being phased out.

There are only three MiG-21 squadrons operating in the IAF and all of them are going to be phased out by the early part of 2025, they said.

The fighter jet that crashed over Rajasthan was on a routine training sortie when it met with an accident. The pilot suffered minor injuries after which an inquiry had been launched to probe the exact cause of the crash.

The IAF has 31 combat aircraft squadrons including three of the MiG-21 Bison variant.

The MIG-21 was inducted into the IAF in the 1960s and 800 variants of the fighter have been in service.

The crash rate of the MiG-21 has been a cause of concern in recent times as many of them have met with accidents. The IAF is also looking at induction of the indigenous aircraft including the LCA Mark 1A and LCA Mark 2 along with the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft. 

