Home Nation

Bihar STF arrests Gandhi Maidan blast accused; had escaped NIA custody 10 years ago

Serial blasts had rocked the Gandhi Maidan on October 29, 2013, during the 'Hunkar Rally' of then BJP PM candidate and Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

Published: 21st May 2023 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2023 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Mehre Alam, one of the accused in the 2013 Gandhi Maidan blast case was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Bihar Police from Darbhanga after he was on the run for 10 years.

Serial blasts had rocked the Gandhi Maidan on October 29, 2013, during the 'Hunkar Rally' of then BJP PM candidate and Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

Acting on a tip-off, an STF team conducted a raid at Singhauli village under the jurisdiction of Ashok Paper Mill police station in Darbhanga district and took Mehre Alam into custody late on Saturday.

He was evading arrest ever since he had escaped from the custody of the NIA on October 29, 2013, two days after the serial blasts.

Station house officer (SHO) of AP Mill police station Shiv Kumar Yadav confirmed the arrest of Mehre from Singhauli village. “We cooperated with the visiting police team, which left with Mehre for its destination after completing legal formalities at the police station,” he told this reporter over phone.

According to police sources, Mehre was a close associate of Monu, a resident of Samastipur district, who was convicted in the serial blast case along with eight others by an NIA court in Patna. He had come in contact with Monu while studying at Polytechnic College at Darbhanga.

The serial blasts had left at least six persons dead and 82 others wounded.

Mehre told the investigators that he had met Monu in a library at Darbhanga where the latter was a frequent visitor.

The NIA had filed a chargesheet against 11 persons on August 21, 2014.

In November 2021, the NIA court in Patna held nine persons guilty of the crime.

Haider Ali, Noman Ansari, Md. Mojibullah Ansari and Imtiyaz Alam were awarded capital punishment. Azhar Qureshi and Azharuddin were among three others who were awarded life sentences while Ahmad Hussain and Firoz Alam received 10 years of imprisonment. One of them received a seven-year jail term.

Meanwhile, Mehre's father Mahmood Alam refuted that his son was in hiding. “He was made a witness in the case being probed by the NIA. He was not evading arrest as reported by a section of media,” he told this reporter on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gandhi Maidan blast Mehre Alam Singhauli village Darbhanga Gandhi Maidan serial blasts
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp