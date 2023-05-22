Home Nation

Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam': ED attaches assets worth over Rs 121 cr of IAS officer, Raipur mayor's brother

14 properties of Tuteja worth Rs.8.83 crore, 69 properties of Anwar Dhebar worth Rs 98.78 crore and one asset of Tripathi worth Rs 1.35 crore have been attached under the PMLA Act.

Published: 22nd May 2023 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2023 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

anil-tuteja

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Anil Tuteja. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW ELHI: Assets worth more than Rs 121 crore of Anwar Dhebar, the elder brother of Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar, IAS officer Anil Tuteja, former MD of Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Ltd. Arun Pati Tripathi and others have been attached in the alleged liquor scam-linked money laundering case, the ED said Monday.

The properties, provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), include 14 properties of Tuteja worth Rs.8.83 crore, 69 properties of Anwar Dhebar worth Rs 98.78 crore and one asset of Tripathi worth Rs 1.35 crore, the federal agency said in a statement.

Hotel Vennington Court in state capital Raipur of Anwar Dhebar, being run under the aegis of his firm A Dhebar Buildcon, has also been attached, it said.

Properties of Vikash Agarwal alias Subbu worth Rs 1.54 crore and 32 properties of Arvind Singh worth Rs 11.35 crore have also been attached as part of the same order.

The total value of the attached properties is Rs 121.87 crore.

This money laundering case stems from a 2022 Income Tax department charge sheet filed against IAS officer Tuteja and others before a court in Delhi.

Anwar Dhebar, Tripathi and two others have been arrested by the ED in this case till now.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anwar Dhebar liquor scam money laundering Chhattisgarh Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar Anil Tuteja
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp