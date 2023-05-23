After Congress, BJP infighting comes out in open in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In the political landscape of Rajasthan, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has stirred a fresh controversy by voicing his support for Sachin Pilot’s demand for an investigation into corruption allegations during the tenure of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

In a viral video, Shekhawat can be seen stating that “if anyone is involved in corruption, an inquiry should be conducted but that should be conducted without political interference”. Shekhawat emphasised the need for a fair investigation that is not driven by political motivations.

Political observers, however, believe Shekhawat’s statement not only targets Raje but also chief minister Ashok Gehlot, much like Sachin Pilot. Actually Rajasthan’s politics is going through a unique phase during this election year, where prominent leaders from both the BJP and Congress openly accuse leaders within their own parties of colluding with the Opposition.

It is hardly a secret that Shekhawat and Raje do not share warm relations for a long time as both are seen as major contenders to be the CM face in case the BJP comes back to power in Rajasthan. Earlier, after Pilot accused Gehlot of neglecting corruption cases during Raje’s tenure, Congress workers in Gehlot’s hometown of Jodhpur demanded that Pilot should also address the Sanjeevani scam, in which Minister Shekhawat has been implicated as a prime accused. CM Gehlot has also claimed that Union home minister Amit Shah and Shekhawat were behind the rebellion by Pilot and his supporting MLAs in 2020 to topple the state government.

The strained relationship between Shekhawat and CM Gehlot can be traced back to the last Lok Sabha elections when former defeated latter’s son Vaibhav, establishing himself as a significant figure not only in Gehlot’s home district but also in western Rajasthan. On the other hand, it is no secret that there is animosity between Shekhawat and Raje within the BJP.

In 2018, after Ashok Parnami was removed as state BJP chief, Amit Shah wanted to appoint Shekhawat as the president of Rajasthan BJP. However, then-CM Raje vetoed his nomination, resulting in the post remaining vacant for two and a half months in an election year. Later Madanlal Saini was eventually appointed as the BJP State President. Now , five years later Shekhawat is also considered a contender for the post of CM within the BJP.

