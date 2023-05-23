Middle Sector along LAC is least disputed

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Middle Sector along the Line of Actual Control with China is considered the least disputed. China continues to strengthen its infrastructure along this sector.

It is also the only sector in which there was a broad agreement and India and China exchanged maps. But since China breached all agreements and the Memorandum of Understandings signed in 1993 and thereafter between the two countries, the status of the Middle Sector is unclear.

The Barahoti Valley in this sector is one of the eight mutually accepted disputed areas on which both countries have overlapping claims.

There are around 22 passes in the 545-km Middle Sector, which includes the boundaries shared with Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Middle Sector in Uttarakhand has four valleys - Harshil, Mana, Niti and Barahoti. Multiple sources on the ground confirmed that our troops now reach passes that are most important access points in mountains.

