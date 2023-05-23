Moti & Jaya, rescued from streets of Varanasi, all set to fly abroad

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Moti and Jaya, two mongrels from the holy city of Kashi, are set to fly out to their new ‘parents’ in Europe soon. Passport, geo-tagging and all the formalities have been completed and in the next three months Moti will be flying out to Milan while Jaya will get her final abode in Amsterdam.

It so happened that both the female mongrels were spotted by European tourists in the by-lanes of Varanasi old city. While Moti was rescued from Assi Ghat by Vera Lazzaretti, an Italian woman tourist and Jaya by Merel Bontelbal of The Netherlands at Munshighat area.

According to Animotel Care Trust (ACT), a Varanasi-based NGO working for rescue and rehabilitation of ailing, injured as well as physically-disabled street dogs, Moti will land at Milan airport in Italy on July 14. Jaya, of the same breed, will be departing to Amsterdam by August-end or September to stay with Merel Bontelbal and her family.

It is Animotel Care Trust which made all the preparations for the immigration of mongrels. According to founder presidents of ACT, Indraneel Basu and Sudeshna Basu, true companion passport of seven-month-old Moti is ready and vaccination and their blood serum has been tested in Italy and Portugal.

Their microchip for geo-tagging, along with a 15-digit identification number, will be injected soon.

Jaya, the six-month-old, would fly to the Netherlands as the process to complete her vaccination and other testes was on, said the ACT CEO Sundilip Sengupta.

Narrating the story of Moti meeting Vera, Sengupta said in December last year when the Italian tourist noticed Moti being harassed by stray dogs and even locals trying to shoo her away. “Vera rescued the severely injured Moti and contacted us, whom we brought to our shelter and rehabilitation home,” said Sengupta, Vera decided to adopt Moti, he added. Even Jaya had somewhat similar story of getting noticed by Merel Bontelbal of Amsterdam.

