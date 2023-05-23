Papua New Guinea, Fiji confer top civilian honours on Modi

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival into Papua New Guinea (PNG) was special in more ways than one. He was conferred with the highest civilian awards of Papua New Guinea and Fiji. Besides, Prime Minister of New Zealand Chris Hipkins flew down specially to meet PM Modi.

At a ceremony at the Government House, Governor General of Papua New Guinea Sir Bob Dadae conferred PM Modi with the Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu (GCL). This is the highest civilian award of PNG. “Humbled by the gesture of PNG. This is great recognition of India and the accomplishment of our people,” said the Prime Minister said.

Earlier, on his arrival, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape touched PM Modi’s feet. The Prime Minister was also conferred with the highest honour of Fiji by the Prime Minister of Fiji . The titl `Companion of the Order of Fiji’ is in recognition of his global leadership. Only a handful of non-Fijians have received this honour to date. "Grateful to the people and Government of Fiji for conferring the Companion of the Order of Fiji on me. It is an honour for the people of India and a recognition of the strong ties between India and Fiji,’’ said PM Modi.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Christ Hipkins came to PNG to specially meet PM Modi, on the sidelines of the Forum for India Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit. This was their first interaction since Hipkins assumed office in January. "I had an excellent meeting with PM Hipkins and discussed the full range of India-New Zealand operations. We talked about how to improve commercial and cultural linkages between our nations,’’ said PM Modi.

PM Modi has now landed in Sydney which is the last leg of his three nation tour. He will have a bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, besides interacting with the business community.

