SC junks plea seeking inauguration of new Parliament building by President Murmu

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with a plea seeking a direction, observation or suggestion to the Lok Sabha Secretariat that the inauguration of the building should be done by the President of India Droupadi Murmu.

“Justice PS Narasimha: “What is this plea filed? This is nothing. Be grateful that we haven’t imposed cost on you. What is the ground on which you have challenged? We know why you do and file such pleas. We are not inclined to interfere under article 32 in this matter,” Justice PS Narasimha remarked.

The plea that has been filed by Advocate CR Jaya Sukin had stated that states the President is the First Citizen of India and all important decisions regarding the country are taken in the name of Indian President. During the hearing on Friday, Sukin while laying emphasis on Article 79 of the Constitution according to which the President is the head of the Parliament said, “It is a policy matter I agree.. but this is about the president. President is the head of the Parliament.”

It was also contended in the plea that Lok Sabha Secretariat has violated the Constitution by not inviting the President for inauguration.

“That the statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on May 18 and the invites issued by Secretary General, Lok Sabha regarding inauguration of the new Parliament building is arbitrary and violates the principles of Natural justice and Articles 21, 79 and 87 of the Constitution of India. Injustice has been caused to the Nation People and they have been affected be non-appreciation of relevant materials in objectives and impartial manner by statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat,” the plea stated.

The plea was filed amidst the joint statement issued by opposition parties deciding to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament by PM Narendra Modi on May 28. The signatories to the letter included Congress, Trinamool, AAP, DMK, JD (U), NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), CPI (M), SP, RJD, CPI, IUML, JMM, NC, KC (M), RSP, VCK, MDMK and RLD. Though Bharat Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) is not a signatory to the party but it said that it would not take part in the event. Apart from the PIL, NCP had earlier issued a statement saying that, “Many in the opposition feel the President should rightfully inaugurate the new Parliament.”

