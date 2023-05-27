Home Nation

Maharashtra: Tribal girl kidnapped by Naxals clears Class 12 exams, aims to become police officer

Rajula was abducted by Naxals in 2016-17 when she was grazing cattle near her village, and forcibly inducted into the Kurkheda Korchi Deori (KKD) dalam (squad).

Published: 27th May 2023 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2023 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

women, education, empowerment

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

GONDIA: A 19-year-old tribal girl from Maharashtra's Gondia district who was once a member of a Naxal squad has cleared the Class 12 board examination, and is aspiring to join the police force.

Rajula Ravelsingh Hidami, resident of Lavhari village in Kurkheda tehsil of the eastern Maharashtra district, cleared the state board exam with 45.83 per cent marks, a senior police official said.

The results of the board examination were declared earlier this week.

Rajula was abducted by Naxals in 2016-17 when she was grazing cattle near her village, and forcibly inducted into the Kurkheda Korchi Deori (KKD) dalam (squad), the official said.

She was given arms training and was allegedly involved in an incident of violence against the police too, he said.

The police's intelligence wing received information that she wished to leave the banned outfit, following which police helped her escape in 2018, the official said.

Rajula surrendered before then additional superintendent of police Sandeep Athole.

Considering her young age, senior officers counselled her and convinced her to join the mainstream of society, he said.

Athole, now the superintendent of police of the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Aurangabad, became her guardian, and with the help of tribal development project officer Jitendra Chaudhari, helped her enrol in a tribal residential school.

Rajula had studied upto Class 7 before she was abducted.

Back at school, she resumed her studies and some police personnel even tutored her.

She managed to clear the Class 10 exam in 2021, and now she has passed the Class 12 examination too, the police official said.

Speaking to reporters, Rajula said she wanted to complete graduation and join the police force.

She has realised the importance of education, she said, appealing to others like her to give up violence and join the mainstream.

Gondia Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pingale felicitated her on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kidnapped by naxals girl clear exam Class 12 exams girl kinapped by naxals clears Maharashtra Gondia
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp